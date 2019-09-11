iPhone 11 Pro vs Galaxy S10: the price of popularity

Why compare the Samsung Galaxy S10 to the Apple iPhone 11 Pro? Because these are two devices with different operating systems, that can be considered among the best presented this year. In addition to the presence of Android or iOS, there are other differences that will allow you to understand which of the two is right for you.

What do you want from the display of your smartphone?

The display is, in my opinion, one of the most important components when buying a smartphone. It is the showcase that gives space to the content you want to consume: whether it's videos, photos, games or simple texts. In this case, Samsung offers 0.3 inches more diagonal than Apple but also a different resolution: the screen of the Galaxy S10 measures 6.1-inch with a resolution of 1440x3040 pixels and 551ppi while the iPhone 11 has a 5.8-inch with a resolution of 1125x2436 and 458ppi.

The Samsung Galaxy S10 offers a screen with a slightly wider diagonal as well as higher resolution

Samsung is known for the quality of its panels and the Galaxy S10 continues the tradition with a Dynamic AMOLED screen featuring rich colors, great contrasts and incredible brightness. The South Korean manufacturer also gets rid of the notch by opting for a less conspicuous hole located at the top right. The iPhone 11 also features an OLED panel called the Super Retina XDR with a clearly visible notch and renounces the Gorilla Glass 6 on the Samsung flagship.

The hole-punch design for the Galaxy S10 display / © AndroidPIT

Camera: four against four

The Samsung Galaxy S10 comes equipped with a total of four cameras:

16MP ultrawide angle (up to 123 degrees), f/2.2

12MP (up to 77 degrees), Dual Pixel AF, OIS, variable aperture f/1.5-2.4

12MP telephoto lens (up to 45 degrees), PDAF, OIS, f/2.4

10MP front panel

There's a triple rear camera for both Samsung and Apple

The iPhone 11 Pro does the same thing, albeit with a different configuration:

12MP ultrawide angle (up to 120°), f/2.4

12MP wide-angle, f/1.8

12MP telephoto, f/2.0

12MP front panel

Both brands have increased the number of sensors compared to the previous generation. We've already tested the Samsung Galaxy S10, and we know what it has to offer: a quick and easy to use app, great stabilized video, fast focus, live filters (thanks to the AI integrated into the Exynos 9820 chip), great bokeh effects and fast focus. Among the cons, the wide-angle lens tends to distort photos and loses detail when the light conditions are not so good.

As for the iPhone 11 Pro, we can expect some good shots, considering the new features that Apple has integrated. Apple's flagship model renounces night mode, but it's not certain that the final shots won't be able to stand up to those of the Galaxy S10. The game is still to be played.

A triple rear camera is now also on the iPhone 11 Pro / © Apple

How much memory do you need?

Another difference is the memory configuration available on the two devices. The Samsung Galaxy S10, with the Exynos 9820 on board in Europe, is equipped with 8GB of RAM and 128 or 512GB of internal memory expandable via microSD. The most modest 64GB option is missing.

The iPhone 11 Pro, powered by the Apple A13 Bionic, is available with 64GB, 256GB or 512GB of non-expandable internal memory. RAM remains a mystery at Apple. I haven't been able to use the iPhone 11, but this package should still offer a fluid experience, thanks to the software optimization to which Apple has accustomed users over the years. With its 8GB of RAM, the Samsung Galaxy S10 offers smooth performance and looks to the future, and it is ready to support more demanding apps and games.

Comparison of the technical specs

Samsung Galaxy S10 vs. Apple iPhone 11 Pro technical specifications Samsung Galaxy S10 Apple iPhone 11 Pro Dimensions: 149.9 x 70.4 x 7.8 mm 144 x 71.4 x 8.1 mm Weight: 157 g 188 g Battery size: 3400 mAh Sorry, not yet available! Screen size: 6.1 in 5.8 in Display technology: AMOLED AMOLED Screen: 3040 x 1440 pixels (551 ppi) 2436 x 1125 pixels (0 ppi) Front camera: 10 megapixels 12 megapixels Rear camera: 16 megapixels 12 megapixels Flashlight: Dual-LED LED Android version: 9 - Pie Sorry, not yet available! RAM: 8 GB 4 GB Internal storage: 128 GB

512 GB 64 GB Removable storage: microSD Not available Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855

Samsung Exynos 9820 Sorry, not yet available! Number of cores: 8 6 Max. clock speed: 2.8 GHz

2.7 GHz Sorry, not yet available! Connectivity: HSPA, LTE, NFC, Dual-SIM , Bluetooth 5.0 HSPA, LTE, Dual-SIM , Bluetooth 5.0

The price difference is considerable

Samsung Galaxy S10 was launched at a price of $899.99 for the 128GB version and $1,149 for the 512GB version. At the moment, however, it is possible to buy the 128GB version for about $650. The new iPhone 11 Pro costs $999 for the 64GB model, $1,149 for the 256GB model and $1,349 for the 512GB model. The price difference between the two models is therefore considerable!

So which one should you choose?

We are faced with two flagships, undoubtedly both well made and well equipped. The software divides them more and more: Android and iOS are getting closer together but we know that it is not easy for a user to decide to switch from one system to another, even if that is just because it is a matter of habit.

In terms of performance, we still have to try the iPhone 11 Pro, but considering the package offered and what Apple has managed to guarantee with previous generations, we can safely say that both are able to offer a good user experience. In terms of battery life, the Galaxy S10 doesn't do so well: you'll have to recharge it during the day. Apple does not mention the mAh offered in the iPhone 11 Pro and we know that, with the exception of the iPhone XR, the other models are not known for their legendary autonomy. Maybe even in this field, it's a tie, with both not producing great results.

The final choice depends on price: how much are you willing to spend on your next smartphone?