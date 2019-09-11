Best Android smartphones for under $/£100

Is it really possible to buy a decent smartphone for less than 100 bucks? Yes, you can find devices that offer good performance considering the price. Of course, don't expect fluidity to be out of the ordinary or super smart features that offer the top of the range tech, but here are the best smartphones that won't break the bank.

Redmi 7A

The Redmi 7A is an entry-level smartphone that is really not bad! Officially launched at a price of £105, you can easily find online under 100 quid today. With a simple design that goes unnoticed, the Redmi 7A can handle simple everyday tasks without any problem.

It's not a gaming smartphone - the 5.45-inch IPS LCD screen with a 720x1440 pixel resolution would be a limit - but the Snapdragon 439 alongside the Adreno 505 GPU and 2GB of RAM allow you to have fun with titles not too demanding. The 4,000mAh battery provides good battery life and the 13MP rear camera offers good shots in good light conditions sinking in the evening.

Overall, the Redmi 7A is undoubtedly a good device for those who want to use it to communicate and stay connected, without having too many expectations from the multimedia side.

An entry-level that does its job well / © AndroidPIT

Nokia 2.2

HMD Global is doing a great job with the Nokia brand. The Nokia 2.2, officially available for £99, features a beautiful design and offers a pure Android experience. With a 5.71-inch screen with a resolution of 1520x720 pixels, a MediaTek MT6761 processor and 2GB of RAM, it handles tasks smoothly.

Compared to the Redmi 7A, it offers a more pleasant screen, leaning slightly more favorably towards multimedia content. The rear camera is also, in this case, a 13MP and offers decent quality photos. Thanks to Android One certification, it also guarantees two years of operating system updates and three years of monthly security patches.

Elegant design and guaranteed updates / © Nokia

Nokia 2.2 technical specifications Dimensions: 146 x 70.6 x 9.3 mm Weight: 153 g Battery size: 3000 mAh Screen size: 5.71 in Display technology: LCD Screen: 1520 x 720 pixels (295 ppi) Front camera: 5 megapixels Rear camera: 13 megapixels Flashlight: LED Android version: 9 - Pie RAM: 3 GB

2 GB Internal storage: 32 GB

16 GB Removable storage: microSD Number of cores: 4 Max. clock speed: 2 GHz Connectivity: HSPA, LTE, Dual-SIM , Bluetooth 4.2

Honor 7A

Among all the various Chinese companies, Honor has been able to build praise and trust with users. We must take into account this is mainly driven by the strength of Huawei, a company that needs no introduction when it comes to convincing its audience.

Although it is possible to buy this phone for less than 100 quid today, the Honor 7A is equipped with hardware not to be taken lightly, especially when it comes to its RAM (2GB) which makes it fluid and responsive for most of your daily tasks.

Both during gaming and app navigation, this smartphone offers a good user experience, is quite fast and moves along without too much hesitation. The downside (and cheap side) of this smartphone is the old-fashioned design, or the total absence of a notification LED. Even the photographic sector is not the best but after all we are still talking about a budget-friendly smartphone, right?

Honor 7A is good enough for most daily tasks / © Honor

Honor 7A technical specifications Dimensions: 152.4 x 73 x 7.8 mm Weight: 150 g Battery size: 3000 mAh Screen size: 5.7 in Display technology: LCD Screen: 1440 x 720 pixels (282 ppi) Front camera: 8 megapixels Rear camera: 13 megapixels Flashlight: LED Android version: 8.0 - Oreo User interface: Emotion UI RAM: 2 GB

3 GB Internal storage: 32 GB Removable storage: microSD Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 Number of cores: 8 Max. clock speed: 1.5 GHz Connectivity: HSPA, LTE, NFC, Dual-SIM , Bluetooth 4.2

Do you have other smartphones to recommend in this price range?