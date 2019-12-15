The best foldable smartphones in the world today

The year about to end was the year of the foldable smartphone. Samsung, Motorola, and Huawei have already introduced their new foldable models, and others are about to follow. But who is flexing it best?

Of course, the Galaxy Fold, Samsung's first folding smartphone, should not be missing from this list. The manufacturer was the first to present this at its unpacked event on 20 February 2019, which has caused great amazement.

The unit has two separate screens: a 4.6-inch external display with a 21:9 aspect ratio, and a 7.3-inch foldable screen that folds out like a book. The Galaxy Fold has a completely different design than the Royole FlexPai or the Huawei solution for the Mate X, for example. With Samsung, the foldable display is protected by the case when closed.

When closed, the Galaxy Fold can be operated via the 4.6-inch display. / © Samsung

Under the hood works the Snapdragon 855, which also powers the Galaxy S10+. In addition, there is 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage, while the power is provided by a 4,380 mAh battery, which is divided into two parts due to the folding design.

From a software perspective, Samsung has worked closely with Google to create a new experience, especially from a multitasking perspective. So you can run and use three apps at the same time.

Three apps can be used simultaneously via the 7.3-inch display. / © Samsung

The Galaxy Fold is available now. The selling price is a whopping $1,980. Despite the huge price tag, Samsung says it has already sold more than one million Galaxy Folds, making the South Korean company's first foldable smartphone a bit of a hit. There's also a 5G version available for $2,299.99.

Motorola is doing things very differently than Samsung. Rather than have a huge display that folds up into a smartphone-sized device, Motorola has gone for a regular smartphone-sized display that folds up into a compact, pocketable package. We tried it, and we liked it.

The display that folds is a 6.1-inch P-OLED and there's a 2.7-inch OLED display on the outside for reading notifications and doing simple tasks, just like on Samsung's foldable phone. The chipset is a Snapdragon 710 with 6GB of RAM, so not exactly a top-spec device in terms of hardware. Still, the Razr brand has a lot of good credit in the bank from its feature phone days, and there's no doubting that the Razr 2019 is the slickest, coolest foldable smartphone in terms of design.

The Motorola Razr 2019 is impossibly cool, there's no doubting that. / © AndroidPIT

The downside to the Motorola Razr 2019 is that despite being less powerful than the Galaxy Fold, it still costs $1,499 and is only available in the United States at the moment.

Huawei's Mate X was unveiled at this 2019's Mobile World Congress, making it number two out of the door behind Samsung. The first thing that catches the eye with this folding smartphone is the fact that it has a single display and can therefore be bent outwards differently than the Galaxy Fold.

Mate X shows its huge 6.6-inch display when closed. / © AndroidPIT

When fully open, the Mate X offers access to a large 8-inch display, while when folded it looks like a 6.6-inch smartphone. Huawei integrates all buttons, connectors and the cameras in a side panel that also serves as a handle, so that the smartphone can be held securely even when unfolded.

This is the huge 8-inch display when unfolded. / © AndroidPIT

At first glance, the Mate X looks like the better folding smartphone compared to the Galaxy Fold - also due to its compatibility with the 5G network. But of course, it is still too early to make a real judgment. The Mate X is not out in Europe or North America yet and Huawei still has its problems with the U.S. government to sort out.

Although the Chinese manufacturer OPPO has not officially presented a foldable smartphone, OPPO already had its own working prototype in its luggage at the press conference of MWC 2019.

OPPO seems to have developed its own device together with Huawei. / © OPPO, Brian Shen

The peculiarity of the foldable OPPO smartphone is the more than great similarity to the Mate X of Huawei. To be exact, both are almost identical, at least as far as it can be seen thanks to some pictures published by the manufacturer himself. As far as the hardware components are concerned we, unfortunately, do not have any information.

Although it is a prototype, it seems to be good enough for OPPO for a presentation on the net. / © OPPO, Brian Shen

But we will have to wait a while before we can see the OPPO model in action and learn more details. The battle for the best folding smartphone has definitely begun and the manufacturer shows that it also has a lot to offer.

One of the newest and most innovative folding smartphones you could expect soon is that of the Chinese manufacturer Xiaomi. The first prototype that the company's president shows in a video published via social media points to a concept in which the display can be bent on two sides.

Instead of folding the smartphone to half its size like the Mate X, the finished Mi Flex (name not confirmed) could be folded outwards on the left and right sides. This would transform the device into a much more compact smartphone with a square look that is unusual but innovative.

