Could this be the 'cheap' iPhone we've been waiting for?

A lot of fuss is currently being made about the naming of the new iPhone generation. A new rumor brings back into play a letter that once denoted a less expensive older iPhone model. Is Apple trying it again with a colorful "cheap iPhone"?

Accordingly, the 6.1-inch version among the new Apple smartphones will not be called iPhone XS Light, but iPhone XC. Previously, Apple used the "C" suffix to bring out the iPhone 5C as a low-cost model alongside the iPhone 5S. But the successor to the iPhone X is unlikely to be a true "cheap iPhone" as the one mentioned above.

Before Apple introduces the new iPhone generation on Wednesday, there are still many uncertainties about the name of the iPhone X successors despite numerous leaks. Now a presentation slide of the Chinese mobile phone operator, China Mobile, brings a number of new names into play. Apple already used one of these 5 years ago to identify an "inexpensive" iPhone model.

Cheap by Apple standards is still quite expensive

According to current information, the iPhone XC would still cost around $700 and would, therefore, be just as expensive as the iPhone 8. Compared to the iPhone XS, which is about $200 more expensive, the cheaper C-model has only one main camera, an LCD display with lower resolution instead of an AMOLED panel and less RAM. Apple probably won't go as far as to use a plastic back, so expect more glass.

But what Apple probably takes up with the C is the somewhat greater color variety, even if it is less colorful than with the iPhone 5C. Here we are talking about the red, orange, blue, grey, white and rose gold. Three of them are shown on pictures of dummies of the upcoming iPhone XC on Slashleaks.

The so-called cheap iPhone XC in red, white and blue. / © Slashleaks

Of course, the pictures and rumors should be viewed with a healthy portion of skepticism. After all, the larger choice of colors is only a rumor so far and with the red version, Apple would probably take the opportunity to offer the model later as part of the "Product RED" initiative.

The Plus is also back in the game

After 9to5Mac brought the name iPhone XS Max into play last week for the largest of the new models, the name iPhone XS Plus is again mentioned on the slide. In addition, there is also talk of a dual-SIM version, which will appear later than the single SIM versions.

Even though similar leaks from China Mobile have proven to be correct in the past, it is, of course, impossible to confirm the authenticity of the information. This will only be possible on Wednesday when Apple will present the new products at the Steve Jobs Theater on their own campus. A new Apple Watch, new AirPods, the AirPower charging station are also expected here.

A "cheap iPhone" for $700 with at least some new color variations? Could this be what Apple needs to convert Android buyers? Or is the company making a mistake?