Lenovo Moto G5 Plus review: welcome back Moto!

Lenovo has been pulling out all the stops in it's attempt to relaunch into the smartphone market, and the 2017 Mobile World Congress has proved to be the ultimate launch pad for the Taiwanese company. Not only have we seen the release of the Moto G5, the Moto G5 Plus has also been presented at this year's event. The second Lenovo device was designed to ensure that this mid-range series becomes a state-of-the-art smartphone. With the G5 Plus, they may succeed. Lenovo Moto G5 review: a worthy successor

Everything you need to know from the MWC 2017

Moto G5 Plus design and build quality Even as recently as last year Lenovo had dared to be different and introduced some design changes, but the similarities to their predecessors were still quite obvious. All this has changed this year - Lenovo has adapted the design of the Moto G5 Plus so that it can compete against the high-end of the mid-range market or even major flagship devices. The body for the smartphone is now also made from aluminum, which makes the G5 Plus amazingly grippy and easy to hold. The device's Nano-Coating also ensures that the G5 Plus will be able to withstand a rain shower or two without any issues. A more mature design for the new Moto G5 Plus. / © AndroidPIT On the front is the wider fingerprint sensor, which replaces the square scanner of its predecessor, and is a much better fit on the device. It's lightweight and compact enough to handle comfortably. Overall, the G5 Plus has a very high quality look. It's lightweight and compact, so it can be handled with ease. The mid-range Lenovo continues to remain true to the classic MicroUSB connection and also includes a headphone jack.

Moto G5 Plus display Lenovo has reduced the size of the display. The new Diagonal measures in at only 5.2-inches and thus is significantly smaller than the Moto G4 Plus. This makes the smartphone easier to handle and should appeal to a new generation of buyers. The resolution is still in Full-HD, which is important for ensuring sharpness of display. Our first impressions of the G5 Plus at MWC 2017 have been quite positive. A Full HD display is included in the Moto G5 Plus. / © AndroidPIT

Moto G5 Plus software As usual, Lenovo (formerly Motorola) relies largely on stock Android. It's too bad that it hasn't been able to pre-install the current version Android 7.1, as the G5 Plus comes with Android 7.0 Nougat instead and app shortcuts are only available if you install another launcher. There will be MotoDisplay and MotoActions as software. As an added bonus, the G5 Plus will also include Google Assistant.

Moto G5 Plus performance Lenovo is now using Snapdragon 625, which provides a decent performance. So, the G5 Plus undoubtedly comes well equipped for all your everyday smartphone needs. The same processor is used, for example, in the Moto Z Play and has received positive reviews as a result. There was nothing to complain about in the hands-on as well. That said, the processor is somewhat lacking when it comes to its graphics capabilities, so gamers might want to be on the lookout other smartphone options. The inclusion of the rapid Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core processor with 2.0 GHz and 4G LTE also ensures that apps run smoothly. As mentioned previously, the G5 Plus will be released with either 32 GB and 2 GB of RAM or 4 GB of RAM with 64 GB internal storage. Naturally, these can be expanded with a microSD.

Moto G5 Plus camera The biggest innovation to come from Lenovo for this device is its camera. Here they are using a dual-pixel autofocus, just like the one you find on the Galaxy S7. The technical data from Lenovo demonstrates that they are also modeling their G5 Plus on the Galaxy S7 in some other respects, such as its 12 MP sensor and f / 1.9 aperture. For a mid-range phone, this is already strong equipment. The main advantage that comes with dual-pixel technology is its quick focus capability. In our hands-on experiment we were easily convinced that the Moto G5 Plus was extremely fast and reliable. Lenovo claims the G5 Plus is 60 percent faster than its predecessor. How good the pictures is something we aren't really in a position to report on yet, but we'll be returning to this device in the future for a more thorough review. We'll keep you posted. The camera features dual-pixel technology with quick focus. / © AndroidPIT

Moto G5 Plus battery The G5 Plus comes with a generously-sized 3,000 mAh battery. Lenovo promises a long battery life, sufficient for a day of heavy use. In addition, the G5 Plus includes Turbo-Power so you can charge the battery for six hours of use within 15 minutes. The extent to which Lenovo can keep to these promises is something we haven't been able to assess yet, but as soon as we get a chance we'll put this to the test.

Moto G5 Plus technical specifications

Type: Phone Manufacturer: Lenovo Dimensions: 150.2 x 74 x 7.7 mm Weight: 155 g Battery size: 3000 mAh Screen size: 5.2 in Screen: 1920 x 1080 pixels (424 ppi) Front camera: 5 megapixels Rear camera: 12 megapixels Flashlight: Dual-LED Android version: 7.0 - Nougat RAM: 3 GB Internal storage: 32 GB Removable storage: microSD Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 Number of cores: 8 Max. clock speed: 2 GHz Connectivity: HSPA, LTE, NFC, Bluetooth 4.2

