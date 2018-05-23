Lenovo Z5: the notch-free bezel-less phone is taking shape

Lenovo and Motorola merged two separate business units and appointed a new boss for Lenovo's smartphone business in China, and now the group is already preparing a fullscreen smartphone without a notch, the Lenovo Z5. The latest news is that the first sample images taken with the Z5 are making the rounds.

Now that the design of the Lenovo Z5 is more or less known, Chang Cheng, VP at Lenovo China, now teases the first bits of information about the camera of the upcoming full-screen smartphone. The example photos, which according to Cheng were shot with a Lenovo Z5 (you can see a watermark in the lower left corner), indicate a dual camera setup for the Z5. In addition, the camera should have an "AI feature".

The first test pictures shot with the Lenovo Z5 were shared by the VP himself. / © Weibo / @ChangCheng

The term AI is a bit overused by Chinese manufacturers, as you could see in the Honor 10. To what extent the Lenovo Z5 is indeed using the artificial intelligence remains to be seen. It's unclear how much AI is behind run-of-the-mill scene detection capabilities, which can further help along an image shot by a user in the automatic mode with the relevant settings such as ISO value, exposure time, white balance, contrast and color improvements. In any case, we are gradually getting a clearer idea of ​​the Lenovo Z5.

How much AI is really in the Lenovo Z5? We will find out! / © Weibo / @ChangCheng

Hopefully, Motorola is already preparing an international version of the Z5 behind the scenes, so that we can hold this exciting smartphone in our hands. What is your opinion on the Lenovo Z5? Should the smartphone be sold outside China via Motorola? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

First render gives hope for a notch-free design

Chang Cheng, Lenovo's vice president for the Chinese smartphone business, was already causing a stir with the first render. The image, and the announcement to challenge Xiaomi and build a smartphone with a display that should occupy more than 95% of the front, built a lot of excitement.

Only a few days ago, this picture caused amazement among smartphone fans. / © Weibo @Chang Cheng

The anticipation is now even higher, because Chang Cheng has shared another image. Although the new image is just a drawing, the design already provides us with that "I gotta have it" feeling. The name of the smartphone can also be recognized on the concept drawing: Lenovo Z5. Either this is a code name, or it is actually the product name. The latter could be true, because a few years ago, Lenovo was still trying to establish another smartphone brand with ZUK. We tested the ZUK Z1 back then and it was good, but did not have the wow effect the Lenovo Z5 should have.

This design sketch gives away the name of the device. / © Weibo @Chang Cheng

The Lenovo Z5 seems to be a matter of the heart for the Vice President of Lenovo, because otherwise you can't interpret his numerous teasers for this smartphone. Chang Cheng also fascinated me with the teaser pictures. Today, there is another piece of the Lenovo Z5 puzzle, which gives us a very good impression of the half of the smartphone not shown by the other render.

With this part and the first picture, you get a good impression of the Lenovo Z5. / © Weibo @Chang Cheng

From these two partial pictures, our photographer Ira was able to create a clear render of a Lenovo Z5 that already looks realistic.

In our opinion, the Lenovo Z5 would look like this, based on the two previous images. / © AndroidPIT @Weibo/Chang Cheng

Something interesting was already hidden in the first part of the picture, as the date is displayed under the time. In Chinese, it says the sixth month (June). In keeping with this, the Lenovo VP is already looking for attendees for a "conference" that will most likely feature the Lenovo Z5.

Vivo Apex prototype

The concept drawing shows the enormous display on the front, but it doesn't show where the otherwise necessary components such as speakers, front camera and sensors could be installed on the front. Instead of an optical proximity sensor, the Lenovo Z5 use one with ultrasound technology. Xiaomi already uses one for the Mi MIX 2S. The front camera could be, as in the Vivo Apex, in the frame, or the main camera could be flipped to the front with a hinge. Huawei has used such a mechanism on the ShotX.

Like the Vivo Apex, Lenovo could perhaps only make the Z5 as a prototype to show the competition what the group is capable of. It will also be questionable whether it will actually be on the market, whether only in China or globally. One can only hope that Lenovo will actually build the Z5: in China as Lenovo Z5 and in other countries through Motorola. We will keep an eye on Chang Cheng and the brand and tell you when there is more news about the Lenovo Z5.

What do you think about this smartphone? Are you hoping it hits the market? Leave a comment.