G6: LG confirms more about the (dual) camera

LG will present their new flagship, the G6, on February 26 at 12:00 at MWC in Barcelona. While that date is right around the corner, that doesn't stop the spread of leaks and rumors. And again, LG has revealed some information to tease us.

We've had a lot of leaks so far, but we haven't heard much about the camera until now. The South Korean manufacturer has published a blog confirming a rear dual 13 MP camera with a 125 degree viewing angle, similar to a human's field of view. It also confirmed a front camera with a 100 degree viewing angle.

The LG G6 will feature a 13 MP dual rear camera. / © LG

The brand pointed out that the standard rear lens as well as the wide-angle lens will offer the same quality images. LG is integrating new photography features to complement the improved lenses and FullVision 18:9 display. The camera will shoot square images for Instagram, plus it can make GIFs from photos in your gallery and take 360 degree panorama shots. There are new filters for selfies, and a food mode that increases saturation and color for those obsessed with taking pictures of their meals.

What to you think of the G6 so far? Do you think it can compete with the Galaxy S8?