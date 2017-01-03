LG G6 price, release date, specs and rumors

While the LG G5 has now been on the market for approaching a year, its manufacturer is busy working on its successor, the LG G6. Right now, not much is known in terms of hard specs, but everything we've pieced together can be found here. The latest image leak shows that the G6 will look a lot like the G5.

LG G6: release date and price

Based on historic release dates, LG will present its new flagship at the beginning of 2017. Two dates are possible: CES at the beginning of January in Las Vegas, or MWC at the end of March 2017 in Barcelona. In terms of pricing, we've not seen any leaks yet, though it's likely that the smartphone will be a premium model at around $699.

The presentation is expected at the beginning of 2017 at CES or MWC

LG G6: new technologies might not be ready for launch

According to PhoneArena, LG is considering getting rid of its removable battery design, which would be a shame given the unique differentiator it gives the company in comparison to other all-metal smartphones.

In potentially happier news, the same rumors suggest LG will be keeping the 3.5mm headphone jack, which is a departure from the trend, if rumors about Samsung removing it from next year's flagship S8 are accurate.

The Chosun Korean site reported several interesting details on the LG G6. According to those reports, LG won't be able to count on several of its new technologies, especially when it comes to the screen. That means, we likely won’t be seeing a curved screen but rather a completely flat slab.

Wireless charging seems to also be one of the manufacturer’s problems. LG might be using a new technology to recharge a metal smartphone via remote induction (up to 7 cm). The aluminium shell may be covered in tempered glass, which is a rumor that's resurfaced more than once.

Will the LG G6 be a modular phone? © AndroidPIT

LG G6: leaked phone case reveals design

An alleged LG G6 phone case has popped up on SlashLeaks, and it appears that the device will share a similar design with its predecessor. The phone case, from an unknown manufacturer, appears to be just a render.

The supposed LG G6 case from an unknown manufacturer. / © SlashLeaks

The LG G6 will have a horizontal dual camera setup with the flash in between, with a fingerprint sensor just below. Based on this image, it's still not possible to tell if the phone will be modular.

LG G6: the end of the modular system?

Last year, LG based its G5 on the modularity principle, which allows for the addition of modules attached directly via the bottom of the smartphone. While the idea is good, the approach was complicated and required a restart of the smartphone when you swap Mods, in addition to the time needed to remove the battery. It's definitely not as simple as Lenovo's Moto Mods for the Moto Z.

The Moto Z introduced a simpler system for modularity. © AndroidPIT

According to ETNews, LG has seriously considered abandoning the modular system - a fact that's been refuted by the company in comments to us.

“We have not made any decisions and everything is only speculation at the moment. We are still tending to the needs and expectations of our current and potential customers.”

So don't give up on the LG mods just yet.

What would you like to see for the next LG flagship? Are you excited that the headphone jack might be here to stay?