LG G6 hands-on review: the new flagship is stunning

The modular concept from last year's LG G5 was definitely innovative, but did not have much success on the markets, to put it lightly. Now, the South Korean company is starting out fresh in the hopes of a more successful year with the all-new flagship, the LG G6. The company says it checked off the wish list that users want to see in a smartphone, bringing us the largest display in the most compact device. We got our hands on the device at the MWC 2017 press conference, here are our first impressions. All you need to know from the MWC 2017

LG G5 review: the modulator

LG G6 design and build quality The G5 was a big change in the style and design of what had been up to that point quite a successful smartphone generation. With the G6, LG is reinventing itself by specifically targeting user priorities and preferences. As a result, the LG G6 has a large screen in a rather small body, and is the first flagship of the brand that is waterproof thanks to an IP68 certificate. The dimensions of the device are 148.9 x 71.9 x 7.9 mm, and it weighs 163 g. Fits in your hand and your pocket. / © AndroidPIT What is striking about its appearance is its novel design, which is more elongated and narrower than what the rest of the industry has made us become accustomed to. Its frame is metallic with curved corners. In contact with the screen and the back, the metal has a small bevel to improve the change of curvature. In some respects the frame reminds us quite a lot of the Galaxy S6. The back of the device is brushed metal covered in glass, and it's a fingerprint magnet. Fingerprints all over the back. / © AndroidPIT The LG G6 says goodbye to the friends of the G5, its famous modules, and has focused instead on developing a well-rounded device any external features. The frames are quite thin, just as they were on the LG G4, and occupy almost the entire screen. Its frame is metallic with curved corners. / © AndroidPIT On the back we find the manufacturer logo and the power button is still on the back under the fingerprint sensor. On top of this we have the camera module which has two lenses, one on each side and in the center the flash and a laser focus sensor. The volume controls on the left. / © AndroidPIT The bottom of the frame is very similar to the one we see on the V20, especially the slots for the main speaker. In the center we have a USB Type-C jack and on the other side a microphone. At the top of the frame we find, thankfully, the mini-jack for headphones and a second microphone for noise cancellation. The microSD and SIM card slot on the right. / © AndroidPIT

LG G6 display The display is one of the most unique points on the LG G6. It has a very special format that we have never seen before. Specifically, its IPS LCD screen has a diagonal of 5.7-inches, resolution of 2,880 x 1,440 ppi QHD+, which is somewhat longer than a normal QHD. This means that the format is 18:9, which provides two perfect 1:1 squares when viewing two apps in multi-window mode side-by-side. The screen's corners are curved just like the corners of the device, which is a unique touch. The G6 is the first smartphone on Earth to have the Dolby Vision color standard, for which more content is under development. In our hands-on, the colors looked great. At 50 percent screen brightness, it wasn't quite as bright next to the Huawei P9.

LG G6 software The LG G6 on Android 7.0 Nougat brings a new layer of customization with LG UX 6.0, which is fluid and minimalistic. With this new version of the interface, the screen with this special 18:9 format and the versatility of Nougat, the LG G6 is an ideal multitasking tool. This means square camera modules and more room for split screen apps. The rounded display corners match the rounded corners of the UI icons, which looks neat. The icons all have rounded corners. / © AndroidPIT The G6 has been optimized for Google Assistant as well, just say "Ok Google" or long press the home button. The pre-installed apps leave 21.63 GB left available to use on the device we got our hands on.

LG G6 performance The processor that was finally chosen for the LG G6 is the Snapdragon 821. We do not know if Samsung has had something to do with this decision, as apparently it has dibs on the production of the new Snapdragon 835 until at least spring. LG hasn't always brought the latest processor for its flagship devices, as we saw with the LG G4 which included Snapdragon 808 instead of 810 (due to its temperature problems) and proved to be an excellent performer. For the RAM we have 4 GB, and the device comes equipped with 32 GB of internal memory which can also be extended with a microSD card.

LG G6 audio Only the Korean model of the G6 will have a Hi-Fi Quad DAC, which is disappointing for those of us in the US, since we will miss out on the elevated audio quality it offers. Contrary to the global market trend, it's nice to see that the G6 still has a standard headphone jack, which is located at the top.

LG G6 camera The main camera of the G6 is dual, just like the G5 and V20. In this case, the two 13 MP sensors capture an angle of up to 125 degrees. Square camera snap shots will work perfectly for Instagram, and the special "grid shot" will contain multiple squares to show off more photos at once. There is also 360 degree panorama functionality. For the front camera is 5 MP and it enjoys an angle of up to 100 degrees, making it perfect for group selfies. Here is the LG G6 dual camera in action. / © AndroidPIT

LG G6 battery Since the release of the LG G2, we didn't see an LG flagship that did not have a removable battery. The extraction method for the G5 was quite ingenious, but the model didn't measure up in terms of its design when compared to its competitors. LG has finally decided to succumb to the market trend and has eliminated the removable battery, but extended its capacity to up to 3,300 mAh. A quite successful step, seeing as the battery life is what most concerns the users. Battery saver and game battery saver modes are available. Additionally, the G6 also includes a fast charge mode. The US version of the device also gets wireless charging capability. The LG G6 has USB Type-C charging. / © AndroidPIT

LG G6 technical specifications

Type: Phone Manufacturer: LG Dimensions: 148.9 x 71.9 x 7.9 mm Weight: 163 g Battery size: 3300 mAh Screen size: 5.7 in Display technology: LCD Screen: 2880 x 1440 pixels (564 ppi) Front camera: 5 megapixels Rear camera: 13 megapixels Flashlight: LED Android version: 7.0 - Nougat User interface: LG UX RAM: 4 GB Internal storage: 32 GB Removable storage: microSD Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 Number of cores: 4 Max. clock speed: 2.4 GHz Connectivity: HSPA, LTE, NFC, Bluetooth

