LG G7 ThinQ hands-on: first impressions after 48 hours

The first look at the LG G7 Since the release of the LG G6, LG has focused on an appealing design and high-quality workmanship, at least in the G and V series. Now, the brand has carried this on in the LG G7. The LG G7 is a large phone featuring a notch / © AndroidPIT The LG G7 definitely has the wow effect. The front and back are made of glass, and on the back the glass is rounded towards the sides, with no noticeable edge between the rounded edges and metal frame. Some design elements have been taken from the LG V30, but the G7 is slightly thicker, but this makes it easier to hold. The device is a lot smoother and rounded compared to its predecessor, but it is much larger. Depending what type of phone you like, this could be a good or a bad thing. The phone has beautifully rounded corners. / © AndroidPIT The LG G7 is waterproof with an IP68 certification and meets military standards in terms of durability. The front and back of the G7 are protected from scratches with Gorilla Glass 5.

From Notch to New Secondary Screen LG has opted for a notch in the display. As mentioned, the G7 is on the large side, with a diagonal measurement of 6.1 inches and a resolution of 3,120 x 1440 pixels. LG has also used an IPS panel, which requires more components than an OLED panel, so the design cannot be completely bezel-less, a small area has to be left below the display. If you want to, you can hide the notch, but this only changes the background color to black, as this almost totally hides it, and the it is only visible if your brightness is set high. Love it or hate it, LG has opted for a notch when designing the display / © AndroidPIT The notch divides the notification bar into two parts and is called the New Secondary Screen. The name does make sense, but there is only really one secondary screen feature, and that is the colored background design. Four icons fit on the left side of the free area, which will not be enough for app junkies. All in all, the display scores well: it represents 100 percent of the DCI-P3 color space and has an impressive color display. Especially in daylight, smartphone displays usually struggle with natural light often outshining the display. To solve this problem, the brand developed Bright Boost, which increases the maximum brightness to around 1000 nits. This helps, but it compromises the color quality, and it's only active for a maximum of three minutes. Therefore, it's both useful, but not so useful at the same time. Despite having a notch, there is a clear bezel below the display / © AndroidPIT

The AI functions of the camera If you're wondering what the name ThinQ means, LG has implemented several features that fall under the name AI, but keep in mind that the use of this term isn't always correct. In the LG G7, the main AI function is in the dual camera. The AI Cam is a mode that we've already seen with the LG V30S. The camera detects objects in the scene and sets a suitable picture mode if possible. For example, this is important for taking photos of food by making the colors a bit more saturated, which should make your Instagram followers hungry! The AI Cam sorts your pictures automatically. / © AndroidPIT But the AI Cam still has to fight with some mistakes in practice. This does not mean general quality problems, but rather, the recognition isn't always accurate and the filters are often too strong. For example, a cow was correctly identified as an animal, but the corresponding filter altered the hay, but there was no noticeable difference to the cow. A very orange cow... the AI went a little overboard with the saturation / © AndroidPIT In the photo gallery, LG sorts the photos taken with the AI cam with keywords, which is very useful.The phone works very well at organizing the photo chaos that can usually happen. But, there is no way to add normal photos into the tagged categories. Check out the gallery of photos taken with the G7 here Keep in mind that during our tests, LG emphasized that the camera software is not yet final. In this respect, we should take the example images included here with a pinch of salt. The camera setup is well known from the V30, but the G7 now features a second 16MP camera. However, it's noticeable that this wide-angle camera now only covers 107 degrees, whereas before it was some degrees more. This is supposed to get rid of distortions, but this doesn't work in the corners of the picture. When comparing the photos taken with the wide-angle camera of the LG V30, it shows that the G7 may be falling behind. The G7 has a dual camera: Both sensors have a resolution of 16MP. / © AndroidPIT But the AI Cam is not the only AI feature related to the name. An app named QLink will be available in Korea first, and then later in the US. It connects to various LG household appliances and allows them to be controlled via Google Assistant. This feature can be started using an extra button, and LG mentioned that it was developed together with Google.The G7 uses a far-field microphone, so it will still be able to hear you say 'OK Google' from a few meters away.

Boombox Speaker For a long time now, smartphones have been the main way to listen to music over separate audio devices. The G7 has a headphone jack with quad DAC for high-quality audio output. Headphone jack, USB Type C port and speaker / © AndroidPIT The special feature here is the mono speaker, and a boombox speaker is also installed.There is a large resonance chamber that has been created between the watertight seal of the technology and the rear side. In practice, this is how it works: if you place the G7 on a flat surface, for example a table, you hear a much louder and richer sound. This is because the rear side vibrates during music playback and transmits the vibrations to the surface, which serves as an additional resonance body. The Boombox Speaker is particularly effective on hollow objects, for example a guitar or a cardboard box. The secret of the Boombox Speaker: The whole cabinet serves as resonance chamber / © LG The difference can be heard immediately: On a specially designed boombox the G7 could easily be heard in a large room, and saw this for ourselves in a live demo. The LG G6 and the V30 failed to do this because the loudspeakers are not designed for resonance transmission. Because the Boombox Speaker requires the waterproof sealing of the components of the LG G7, it is not possible to install a replaceable battery, and LG has said goodbye to the latter anyway.

LG G7 ThinQ technical specifications Dimensions: 153.2 x 71.9 x 7.9 mm Weight: 162 g Battery size: 3000 mAh Screen size: 6.1 in Display technology: LCD Screen: 3120 x 1440 pixels (563 ppi) Front camera: 8 megapixels Rear camera: 16 megapixels Flashlight: LED Android version: 8.0 - Oreo User interface: LG UX RAM: 4 GB

6 GB Internal storage: 64 GB

128 GB Removable storage: microSD Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Number of cores: 8 Max. clock speed: 2.8 GHz Connectivity: HSPA, LTE, NFC, Bluetooth 5.0