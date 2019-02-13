LG G8 ThinQ leaks show predictable design
The well known Evan Blass has posted a press rendering of the upcoming LG G8 ThinQ that seems to confirm expectations from previously leaked images. This means that on board the next device from the Korean manufacturer we will find a fairly large notch with 3D facial recognition.
On the back of the G8 ThinQ it is also possible to see a horizontal dual camera configuration (presumably with an ultra-wide-angle lens) and a fingerprint scanner just below it. Once again, these details are perfectly in line with previous leaks from OnLeaks and XDA. In addition, the presence of a USB Type-C port seems to be confirmed, as well as a headphone jack and a physical button dedicated to Google Assistant.
Of course, we'd be happy to discover that the company still has some surprises in store, such as a 5G variant of the device, but we'll know more in the coming days.
What do you think of the G8 ThinQ design? Let us know in the comments.
Via: Android Authority Source: Evan Blass
No comments