LG Judy: new smartphone to succeed the G6 and V30 in 2018

Instead of the usual G-series iteration in the first half of the year, and the V-series in the second half of the year, there are plans to deviate from the usual in 2018. The reset button has already been pressed and the first rumors about a smartphone code-named Judy, which will succeed the G6 and replace the G7, are now appearing on the net.

The smartphone market is a fiercely competitive market, partly because the customers - us - are becoming more and more demanding. LG is currently feeling the heat, because the manufacturer is turning its own smartphone business upside down.

The LG G7 will not be presented at the MWC 2018. Instead, a revised V30 enhanced with AI will be presented. But it is doubtful whether LG's revised V30 will be able to compete with the Galaxy S9, HTC U12, Huawei P20 and co. To really keep up, LG will need a brand new smartphone.

P-OLED is out, MLCD+ is in

The news comes from well-connected leaker Evan Blass, a.k.a. @evleaks, LG is working on a smartphone called Judy. According to his sources, this smartphone is to appear in a new design and get Qualcomm's Snapdragon 845 processor with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB. The new smartphone is also to be equipped with a dual camera, which has a sensor with 16 MP resolution and f/1.6 aperture, stereo loudspeakers called Boombox and everything else a high-end smartphone in 2018 needs.

LG is ditching P-OLED for Judy.

However, there is some surprising news regarding the display. Instead of using the in-house P-OLEDs as was the case with the LG V30, LG will outfit Judy with a MLCD+ display.

Why the "step back" to LCD? The displays with MLCD+ technology should have an RBGW matrix. The "W" stands for an additional white sub-pixel in the display matrix. With this bright sub-pixel, the LG Judy's display should be particularly bright. According to Evan Blass, it should be up to 800 nits bright and consume 35% less energy than the classic IPS LCD panels.

As we already mentioned, these are just the first rumors about LG's Judy. Evan Blass has proven to be very accurate in his predictions in the past, but he can also be mistaken. We will of course be keeping an eye on the stories around LG's upcoming 2018 smartphone and keeping you up to date with everything we find.

What do you think LG's Judy needs to feature in order to change the company's fortunes?