LG V30 Android update: Oreo beta comes to US

The LG V30 is the Korean company's flagship phablet and naturally a priority when it comes to software updates. The V30 already has Oreo in South Korea, and now LG V30 owners in the United States have started to receive the beta version of the latest Android OS.

At least one LG V30 user has managed to install the Android 8.0 Oreo update on his LG V30 US998. It's still not clear how the update is being made available, as this user may be part of a small insider group of beta testers. Nonetheless, we know it now possible to install the update and a wider rollout might be just around the corner.

Be warned however, that it is still a beta build, with all the potential instability that that implies. As such the initial pool of LG V30 owners with Oreo will be limited in numbers while LG works out any kinks or issues that arise before perfecting the final version.

Oreo would bring more useful features than LG's own floating display. / © AndroidPIT

Android Oreo brings a bunch of new features to your device that no doubt US LG V30 owners will be glad to receive in a timely manner, even in beta version.

Opinion by Nicholas Montegriffo All manufacturers should do their best to keep their software up-to-date. What do you think? 50 50 11 participants

The international version of the LG V30 has yet to receive the update, but from the looks of it the US version might get latest Android version before it. Lets hope that the testing goes smoothly and we see the final version roll out soon.

Have you received the Android 8.0 beta on your device? Let us know what you think of it in the comments!