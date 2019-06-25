Lightyear One, the world's first long-range solar car

Lightyear, the Dutch company that pioneered clean mobility, today unveiled the world's first long-range solar car. It is the Lightyear One, a solar-powered electric vehicle with a range of no less than 750 kilometers (WLTP type-approval cycle).

The new Lightyear One is a clear commitment to the future of sustainable mobility and the fight against climate change, as pointed out by those responsible for the company, using energy directly from the sun to be charged thanks to five square meters of solar cells integrated into its roof and hood.

The Lightyear One is charged with solar energy but also has an electric battery. / © Lightyear

And the Lightyear One does not rely entirely on the sun, the vehicle also has a "relatively small" battery that can be charged in a (fast) charging station or even in a regular socket: up to 400 km per night from normal 230V sockets.

"This moment represents a new era of driving," said Lex Hoefsloot, CEO and co-founder of Lightyear.

With a modern design and made of high-tech materials to have the least weight possible and provide maximum safety for passengers, the Lightyear One is powered by four independently powered wheels that prevent energy from being lost in transit from the engine to the wheel.

But the Lightyear One won't be a cheap car at all. It will cost a whopping 149,000 euros and buyers will be able to reserve one of the 500 vehicles that will be initially produced through the Lightyear website for a fee of 119 euros. Although Lightyear will increase the production of Lightyear One in 2021, the first 100 cars have already been reserved.

A very sporty line / © Lightyear

The Lightyear company was founded in 2016 by former Eindhoven Solar Team students, and won the Bridgestone World Solar Challenge in 2013, 2015 and 2017. Since its launch, Lightyear has received several awards, grants and support from key investors. "This has made it possible to develop a functional prototype for the first long-range solar car in just two years. We've already sold over a hundred vehicles. With Lightyear One, we want to show that our technology has allowed us to build one of the most sustainable cars on the market that also offers great comfort," highlights Lex Hoefsloot, CEO of Lightyear.

