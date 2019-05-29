New Logitech stylus lets you draw accurately in virtual reality

Logitech has just unveiled a new VR stylus that should make it easier to draw and sculpt in virtual reality. The Logitech VR Ink Pilot Edition is a refined tool that's held just like a normal pen, and can easily draw on both solid flat surfaces and the empty air.

Art and design in virtual reality is an emerging space, both for creative types and for professional designers. Logitech's VR Ink Pilot Edition seems to be aimed squarely at the latter, as demonstrated by the teaser video that shows the stylus being used for 3D CAD work to design vehicles like helicopters, planes and cars.

Industrial designers, engineers and architects should certainly find the stylus more intuitive to use than something like the Vive wand controllers. Certainly, it should be more precise. Logitech has also put out a call for professionals and app creators to help them develop the stylus for different use cases.

The VR Ink Pilot Edition packs a pressure sensitive tip for drawing on real-life surfaces as well as additional buttons, grip and touch controls to map additional functions and manipulate virtual objects. Logitech claims two and a half ours of battery life with USB recharging. The stylus is compatible with Steam VR tracking, so it should work with HTC Vive's headsets as well as the Valve Index, though support for Oculus or Windows Mixed Reality is not confirmed.

Logitech hasn't said anything about price or availability, only that it plans to release a limited number of the VR Ink Pilot Edition devices to select partners in 2019. Hobbyists and budding artists who want to experiment with VR design can bide their time in the form of Google's Tilt Brush.