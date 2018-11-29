Malware will hit smart homes in 2019
Unfortunately, from next year, malware will become so sophisticated that cybercriminals can use Artificial Intelligence to attack their victims. Among the targets are the smart home devices in our homes.
According to research by McAfee, newly developed malware will use AI to use new evasion techniques. For example, it could install itself on any device and carry out the so-called mining of crypto currencies without being detected by the current security systems.
The study also adds that malware called WaterMiner is even capable of stopping mining activity when the unsuspecting user starts a scan of antivirus software, or it is able to disappear from the list of processes when the task manager window is opened, so as not to show any kind of CPU stress.
Again according to McAfee, all current antivirus companies will have to equip themselves with AI as soon as possible to counter the wave of malware coming next year, otherwise things will get really bad. "We expect an invasion of malware that can evade all control," said a spokesperson for the information security company.
The biggest problem concerns smart homes. These, too, are in no way exempt from the imminent danger. After all, devices that make a home smart must be connected to the Internet and, thanks to this, malware will be able to get in. According to McAfee, cybercriminals will target smart home devices by exploiting all kinds of security holes in the victim's smartphones, tablets and routers using specially designed malicious apps.
If things work out this way, attacks will never appear suspicious, as the traffic generated on your home network comes exclusively from "trusted" devices, which will result in a higher success rate and the threat will be more difficult to identify.
Source: Tech Radar
