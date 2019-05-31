We use cookies on our websites. Information about cookies and how you can object to the use of cookies at any time or end their use can be found in our privacy policy.
To the AndroidPIT homepage
Meizu 16Xs is official: less than $250 gets you more than ever
Hardware Meizu 2 min read No comments

Meizu 16Xs is official: less than $250 gets you more than ever

Authored by: Brittany McGhee

Meizu has just announced a new smartphone with an unbelievable set of features usually only available in high-end flagships for a low price of around $250.

The Meizu 16Xs has a 6.2-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display made by Samsung, with in-display fingerprint scanner. The display is notch-free, and has relatively minimal bezels (90.29% screen-to-body ratio) where a 16 MP front camera is housed. The triple camera on the rear has a 48 MP S5KGM1 sensor, also made by Samsung, a 5 MP sensor for sensing depth, and an 8 MP ultra wide angle sensor with 118.8-degree field of view and 13 mm focal length.

The smartphone is powered by the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC as the Moto Z4, Android 9 Pie with Flyme OS 7, and a 4,000 mAh battery with support for Meizu's own 18W mCharge fast charging standard.

The Meizu 16Xs will be available in a 6 GB RAM / 64 GB storage version for 1,698 yuan (about $245) and a 6 GB RAM / 128 GB storage version for 1,998 yuan (about $298). There will be four colors to choose from: Midnight Black, Silk White, Atlantis Blue, and Coral Orange.

This device will launch officially on June 10 in China (pre-orders start today), while a launch in India and select European countries sometime in July. There's no word on a US release at the moment.

What do you think of this smartphone? Do you think it's a great value? Let us know in the comments!

Source: Android Authority

Facebook Share on Facebook Twitter Tweet on Twitter

No comments

Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Recommended articles
Recommended articles
FOLLOW US: