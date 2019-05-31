Meizu 16Xs is official: less than $250 gets you more than ever

Meizu has just announced a new smartphone with an unbelievable set of features usually only available in high-end flagships for a low price of around $250.

The Meizu 16Xs has a 6.2-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display made by Samsung, with in-display fingerprint scanner. The display is notch-free, and has relatively minimal bezels (90.29% screen-to-body ratio) where a 16 MP front camera is housed. The triple camera on the rear has a 48 MP S5KGM1 sensor, also made by Samsung, a 5 MP sensor for sensing depth, and an 8 MP ultra wide angle sensor with 118.8-degree field of view and 13 mm focal length.

The smartphone is powered by the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC as the Moto Z4, Android 9 Pie with Flyme OS 7, and a 4,000 mAh battery with support for Meizu's own 18W mCharge fast charging standard.

The Meizu 16Xs will be available in a 6 GB RAM / 64 GB storage version for 1,698 yuan (about $245) and a 6 GB RAM / 128 GB storage version for 1,998 yuan (about $298). There will be four colors to choose from: Midnight Black, Silk White, Atlantis Blue, and Coral Orange.

This device will launch officially on June 10 in China (pre-orders start today), while a launch in India and select European countries sometime in July. There's no word on a US release at the moment.

What do you think of this smartphone? Do you think it's a great value? Let us know in the comments!