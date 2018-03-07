How much memory do you really need on your smartphone?

The amount of internal memory varies from device to device. In some cases, you could use a microSD slot, but this isn't always possible. How much memory do we really need on our smartphone? Well, it depends on how you use it.

The options on the market: what to choose?

There are a huge variety of devices out there for Android, all equipped with different internal memory and RAM. Depending on the price range, your options change, but you can see how far manufacturers have come with this compared to some years ago, especially in the mid-range where 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internet memory are now the norm. For this reason, life is easier for Android users compared to iPhone users.

Manufacturers release devices with 8, 16, 32, 64, 128 and 256GB of internal memory. At least, this is what it will say on your smartphones packaging, but these figures don't necessarily reflect the amount of space that is available to you. Part of this is taken up by the system itself and bloatware.

Don't underestimate the space pre-installed apps take up on your smartphone / © AndroidPIT by Irina Efremova

Having said that, opting for 8GB of internal memory is quite limiting: just the files received on WhatsApp and a few photos are enough for the system to start lagging. Personally, I'd advise against choosing this memory option. Manufacturers should stop offering such a limited internal memory.

You can just about survive with 16GB, but take this advice: you'll have to make sure you clean up your smartphone from unnecessary apps and take advantage of cloud services such as Google Photos, for example. Heavy multitasking and demanding games are a definite no, so therefore your experience is limited to general web browsing, emails, WhatsApp, and not much more. At the moment, low end smartphones still offer 16GB of memory, including Samsung's popular J line (J3 2017, J5 2017 and J7 2017).

Opinion by Jessica Murgia All devices should offer at least 32GB of internal memory What do you think? 50 50 2 participants

32GB is reasonable, unless you're used to taking a lot of photos and the cloud is still a world you don't know. In any case, this is a good solution for those who don't need a top of the range device, and don't require a lot of apps. Another example, again, is Samsung with its Galaxy A5 2017.

A robust 64GB is perhaps the best choice. This option allows you to have enough space for apps, photos and other files, and you won't have to deal with constant system slowdowns while playing games or multitasking. A good candidate with 64GB and 6GB of RAM is the OnePlus 5T or Huawei P10, which are available online for around $500-$700

Huawei P10

128 and 256GB of internal memory are two options reserved for those who have no budget problems (the Honor View 10 is an exception to this rule), opting for a recent flagship and use the smartphone a lot, perhaps even for work (the HTC U11+ is a good example).

There is no definite answer

Your budget and the way you use your smartphone are the two factors to consider when choosing the best memory option to suit your needs. Media files take up a lot of space, and one way to solve this problem is to reduce photo quality in your camera's settings. However, this is not ideal if you're a keen photographer, so forget devices with 16 or 32GB is this is the case.

Would you survive with 16GB of internal memory? / © AndroidPIT

Regarding apps, you can enjoy music and TV series by using streaming services such as Spotify and Netflix, for games though, it's different. Gamers: compromising isn't an option, you need to go for a bigger memory. As for other users who only like to play games occasionally, you should ensure that you clean up unused apps, and any other type of unwanted files.

Go to the settings on your smartphone, how much memory do you have available? How much memory would you ideally like to have on a new device? Let us know in the comments.