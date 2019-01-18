HoloLens 2: Microsoft's new AR glasses will be at MWC

Microsoft will be present at the MWC in Barcelona, and everything points to the arrival of a new augmented reality headset, the HoloLens 2. What novelties can we expect from the successors of the famous HoloLens?

After its launch in March 2016, Microsoft has been working in recent years on improving its first augmented reality device, and the work seems to have paid off. HoloLens 2 could be presented at MWC 2019 in Barcelona next month.

The news has come after the announcement of Microsoft's conference for February 24, with the presence of Satya Nadella, CEO of the company, and Alex Kipman. The presence of the CEO, in addition to Kipman, one of the names behind the HoloLens, suggests that they have something important to shows to us, and in the field of augmented reality it can only mean one thing: the presentation of the HoloLens 2.

This was our first experience with HoloLens / © AndroidPIT

What can we expect?

The novelties of this new model would be focused on an improved field of vision and on the comfort of the device, which will be lighter and more comfortable to use.

On the technical side, it is expected to include a processor change from the Intel SoC of the first model to a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 850 with 4G LTE, accompanied by a chip dedicated to the virtual reality Qualcomm XR1. Its operating system would be WIndows Core OS (Oasis).

Will Microsoft be able to get its AR glasses to the general public? At the moment, and with its first model, it was not very successful: the price is $3,000 for developers or $5,000 for commercial use. Let us hope that the second generation will be reduced considerably, if Microsoft does not want the US army to be its only customer...

We will be very aware of everything related to this event, and of course, the MWC in general. So stay tuned to AP.