Microsoft is bringing Minecraft AR to your phone

At the end of Microsoft's Build 2019 developer conference keynote, the company showed off a teaser video of a Minecraft game for mobile which uses augmented reality. This could be the next big thing in AR.

In the teaser video, which you can watch below, Minecraft creative director Saxs Persson leaves his phone outside the convention center where the Build conference is taking place, and it gets picked up by a young woman who is able to see the game both on the screen and inhabiting the world around her. Through the phone's display, she sees a pig in mud and a couple of villagers appear beside her.

It's not entirely clear what the gameplay will be like in AR from the video alone, but Minecraft gameplay in VR has already been successful, so that's probably a good indication of the general direction. An iconic game like Minecraft could become popular in AR much the way Niantic's Pokemon GO did.

According to Microsoft, we'll have to wait until May 17th for more information. That date is, not coincidentally, Minecraft's 10-year anniversary, so we expect any announcements to be worthy of such a grand occasion.