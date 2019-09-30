What to expect from Microsoft's Surface Event this week

On Wednesday, October 2, Microsoft will be revealed the latest additions to its Surface product line in New York City. We've seen rumors, speculations and even teasers from Microsoft itself all over the internet in the past couple of weeks. Here's what to expect from the keynote.

Anticipation for this event seems to higher than usual, with many touting the idea that it could be one of the biggest and most significant Surface events for years. Satya Nadella, Microsoft's CEO, will be there, as will Surface boss Panos Panay. In terms of solid leaks, however, there has been very little. Still, that hasn't stopped us speculating...

We’ve said it before, and we’ll say it again: New and innovative things are coming at the #MicrosoftEvent. Tune in Oct. 2 live on Twitter at 10am ET to see why we’re #pumped. pic.twitter.com/MV8HSCd54Q — Microsoft Surface (@surface) September 27, 2019

Surface Pro 7

The most likely upgrade we'll see on stage in New York this week is the seventh generation of Surface Pro tablets. Last year's Surface Pro 6 landed without USB-C, and if Microsoft is going to refresh the lineup again this year, it seems unlikely that it could get away with ignoring the quickly-becoming standard connection in the tech industry again.

Don't expect a new Surface Go at this event / © AndroidPIT

Aside from the increased connectivity, we're expecting a future Surface Pro 7 to have Intel’s latest 10th Gen processors, a new Surface Pen with wireless charging like the Samsung S-Pen and Apple Pencil, and there will almost certainly be new colors.

We've suspected for a while that Microsoft is working on an ARM-powered surface device too. Everyone is expecting a device powered by Qualcomm's latest 8cx chip, which we've just seen drop in the new Galaxy Book S. All signs would lead to an LTE Surface Pro with Qualcomm's new chip inside but this is all still speculation at this stage. We'll have to wait and see on Wednesday.

Surface Laptop 3

Just like the Surface Pro line, Microsoft may well take this opportunity to update its Surface Laptop range as well. Microsoft could refresh the Surface Laptop 2 from last year with new features or even AMD chips. Rumors have been circulating that the company is ready to launch a 15-inch Surface Laptop. Whether this becomes a full Surface Laptop 3 or just another size model of the Surface Laptop 2, we'll have to wait and see. There's also word on the street that Microsoft is ready to ditch the Alcantara fabric covering that characterizes the Surface Laptops. Could Microsoft be trying to make the Surface Laptop line less studenty?

Will there be a new 15-inch Surface Laptop model? / © Microsoft

Microsoft Centaurus

More could be revealed about Project Centaurus, the codename for Microsoft's dual-screen 2-in-1 device, at the event in New York. There have been so many rumors about this one, but nobody really knows what it is yet for sure. Is it more of a foldable, tablet-sized device or a clamshell design with a keyboard more in line with a pocket computer? What operating system will it run? Windows 10? Windows Core OS? We're not expecting a full reveal of this device at the Surface event on Wednesday, but Microsoft could certainly shed a little more light on what Project Centaurus is and which sector of the market it is looking to take on with this new product.

Microsoft is rumored to be coming back to the mobile market with a bang / © Microsoft

Microsoft has confirmed the existence of such a device, and Panay is on record calling it "his baby". This is easily the most anticipated device of the event, but we wouldn't expect more than more teasers. Still, we're pretty excited to learn more.

Surface Speaker

Finally, we're hearing noise about a Surface-branded speaker coming this fall. Rather a smart home device to take on the likes of Google Home speakers and Amazon's Echo line, a Microsoft Surface Speaker would more likely be a business-focused device for based on the Microsoft Team prototype we saw earlier in the year. We don't know much more than that, but we'll be tuning into the livestream to find out more.

Are you excited for the Microsoft Surface Event this week? What new products would you like to see? Let us know in the comments section below.