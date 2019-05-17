Foldable Motorola Razr with nostalgic factor appears in video

For several months there have been rumors about a foldable Motorola smartphone in the style of the Razr phones of yesteryear. Recently, numerous render images of the device have appeared. Now, you can see the unusual smartphone in a video.

Accordingly, the smartphone is not folded out to twice its size in a tablet format, but can rather it can be folded down to half its size. The video also shows the external display, which can be used, for example, if you want to shoot a selfie with the camera on the back. Despite a notch, there's no indication of the device having a selfie camera. Only the call speaker is visible here.

The video again shows an unusual design for a foldable smartphone that is completely different from what Samsung showed with the Galaxy Fold or Huawei with the Mate X . As the expected name already suggests, Motorola wants to focus on the nostalgic factor, and thus, a design in the style of the old Razr phones.

A fingerprint sensor on the back is not seen here, which strengthens the assumption that Motorola will integrate it into the display. A quick glance into the hinge shows that it consists of two cogwheel rollers. In light of the problems Samsung had with the Galaxy Fold, the question arises how easily dirt can get inside at this point.

Information about the specs of the Motorola Razr is hard to come by so far. Finally, it was said that the display is 6.2 inches when unfolded and the Snapdragon 710 with 4 GB RAM is used inside. However, this remains just as questionable as the price of around $1,500 most recently quoted by the Wall Street Journal. Allegedly, the smartphone is to be offered exclusively by Verizon - it is not yet known whether it will also be sold in other countries.

What do you think about the design of the Motorola Razr? Does this give the manufacturer a chance against its competitors?