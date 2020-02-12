MWC 2020: world's largest mobile trade fair officially canceled

We have just received a message via Twitter that the Mobile World Congress 2020 (MWC) in Barcelona has been canceled. According to media reports, a crisis meeting of the GSMA, the organizer of the world's largest mobile phone trade fair, took place already since noon today at 2 p.m.

The news portal CNET is reporting this evening of the end of MWC 2020, which was due to take place from February 24 to February 27 in the heart of Barcelona. After numerous major manufacturers, including LG and Sony, had already canceled their participation in the mobile phone trade fair last week, further manufacturers have followed suit since Monday. For example, Amazon, Microsoft, Samsung, Deutsche Telekom, HMD Global, and many other tech giants announced their rejection via press releases and social networks.

Breaking: #MWC2020 has been officially canceled amid conerns over coronavirus outbreak. https://t.co/Gnl5DcY9GC — CNET (@CNET) February 12, 2020

The reason for the cancellations is the coronavirus that is currently rampant worldwide. The trade fair organizer had tried until the very end to tighten the hygiene measures and entry conditions for the trade fair. One of the aims was to provide more opportunities for hand disinfection in and around the exhibition grounds. Upon entering the country, guests were asked to provide proof that you have not been in China for the past 14 days or have been in quarantine - either by passport or official proof.

The cancellation of the MWC will hit the technology industry and the organizer hard. Numerous companies have already been planning their participation in the trade fair for months. The GSMA generates millions of dollars in revenues from the event. Several media companies around the world are now likely to be stuck with travel expenses. Nevertheless, the health of millions of people is the main focus.

