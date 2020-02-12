Weekly Deals: Apple Watch Series 5

This week we came across Amazon's Apple Watch Series 5 deals. Smart wearables are increasingly having a huge impact on the market and they are becoming more and more popular. Of course, Apple's products are not for everyone, but the offers are quite interesting and you should take a look. Please note that some of the offers might be limited to Prime members. If you want to become a Prime member with Amazon then you can register here . Also, keep in mind that Amazon might offer different prices depending on the area you are located in.

Get Apple Watch Series 5 from Amazon

The Apple Watch Series 5 is the latest smartwatch from Apple. There are quite a few people in the tech industry for whom it is the best smartwatch on the market. The watch has an enormous variety of functions and is available in different versions. You can find more information about colors and variants in our magazine just here. The regular price on Amazon is usually around $399 to $699, sometimes even $749. it always depends on the model and version. The 44mm GPS + Celluar with stainless steel case usually costs around $749 but we found it on Amazon for under $700. The 40mm GPS + Cellular with aluminum is much cheaper and even available for $484.

The cheapest Apple Watch Series 5 we found is for just $354.99. It is the 40mm GPS version and comes along with a Space Grey aluminum case and a black sport band. But you can also check out the slightly bigger versions with 44mm GPS with and without Cellular. Just check out the links below.

More deals for Apple Watch Series

It doesn't have to be always the newest tech gadget? For you we also found something. The Apple Watch Series 3 and 4 are also on sale on Amazon. The smartwatches are as well very good and offer a lot of functionalities. Since they are older prices are much more attractive. If it has to be a product from Apple you should definitely have a look at this.

This was the deal for this week. As gadgets are getting more and more popular we try to find the best offers for you.