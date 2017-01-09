MWC 2017: everything you need to know

True Android fans have three dates marked on their calendar for the major international tech expos: CES (Consumer Electronics Show) in Las Vegas, IFA (Internationale Funkausstellung) in Berlin, and MWC (Mobile World Conference) in Barcelona. MWC is the one we're interested in here, as it is the number one European event in the first quarter of 2017. Leading up to MWC, we'll keep you updated on the latest news and rumors for the event. We've already updated all our predictions for the event based on the news from CES 2017 last week.

Mobile World Congress in 2017: What, when and where

At the end of February, the who's who of the mobile communications sector will gather in the Catalan capital to present the highlights of the first half of the year to the public.

In the coming year, the Mobile World Congress (MWC) will take place between February 27 and March 2, 2017. For the press, the doors to the Mobile World Congress will open a few days before, so that the highlights can be presented even before the trade fair gets under way. We will, of course, be on hand to tell you everything that's happening.

As in previous years, the location for the mobile communication sector's big rendez-vous is in Barcelona, Spain, at the Fira Gran Via conference facility, which is home to an impressive 14 km of fiber optic cables, 52 km of Ethernet cables and 1,200 Wi-Fi hotspots.

MWC 2017: LG G6 - modular no more?

LG provided a highlight at the 2016 Mobile World Congress with the modular G5. But unfortunately, the sales haven’t lived up to expectations. First, LG was struggling with quality issues with the G5 and later the modular system just got on people’s nerves, as with every change you had to reboot the smartphone. So, LG is ditching the modular design, and will likely launch this smartphone at MWC since they didn't do so at CES. LG may surprise us with wireless charging, splash resistance, a better camera and perhaps even a 4K screen. You can see further information on the LG G6 in the following article:

Although it was celebrated as a highlight of the MWC 2016, LG must now admit that the G5 and its 'friends' were in fact a flop. / © AndroidPIT

MWC 2017: Samsung Galaxy S8 - high expectations

Samsung didn't bring much to the table in terms of smartphones for CES (just the 2017 A5 and A3), and with still no news on the cause of the Note 7 debacle, they may bring some news and device announcements. But, don't expect to see the S8 just yet. Samsung could take advantage of all the MWC press hype and launch its new Galaxy S at MWC as always, but there is at least one rumor saying it could be delayed until April to avoid mistakes, which seems likely. A lot is expected from the Galaxy S8 since Samsung has to compensate for the disaster that surrounded the Galaxy Note 7. You can find out all the latest rumors on specs and features of the Samsung Galaxy S8 in our separate and extensive Galaxy S8 article.

The Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge were the stars of the MWC 2016. The Galaxy S8 starts out with a difficult legacy and must put right what went wrong with the Note 7. / © AndroidPIT

For Samsung, however, just to present two smartphones at the world's largest telecommunications trade fair is not going to be enough. In 2016, along with the presentation of the Galaxy S7, Samsung introduced the new Gear 360 and Gear VR. Samsung will surely not present the latter again, as when the Galaxy S8 with a type C USB becomes available, the numerous Gear VRs that were produced for the Note 7 will still be used. However, a new Gear 360 could definitely be presented at the Mobile World Congress 2017 as a companion to the Galaxy S8. We will find out in February.

MWC 2017: Sony - back with a mystery name?

Sony Mobile is always good for a surprise, whether it be by confusing name games, short product cycles or by too trivial concepts. According to the initial details, there are two smartphones in the pipeline for the MWC 2017. Unfortunately, the technical specs are not yet available, so all that is currently known and being discussed are the internal names of the two Sony smartphones: G3112 and G3121. Could we see a new Xperia X? As soon as further information about these two smartphones comes to light, we will inform you in the article:

The Sony Xperia XZ: part of the X family or the Z family? / © AndroidPIT

MWC 2017: Huawei and Xiaomi - the honored guests

Surely the Mobile World Congress 2017 won’t just be about the manufacturers and products mentioned above. It will also be exciting to see the new products from Huawei, Xiaomi and other Chinese manufacturers. Last year, Xiaomi unveiled its E5 as their MWC debut, so this year we could see its new flagship, possibly called the Mi 6. This year, Xiaomi went to CES just to tease China-only devices. During Huawei's event at CES this year, we found out that the Huawei Mate 9 would have an official US release, but it looks like we still won't be seeing the P10 until early April. They will likely release a new phone at MWC, perhaps a more conventionally sized one than the Mate 9.

Perhaps we'll see something smaller than the giant Huawei Mate 9. / © AndroidPIT

MWC 2017: Nokia - making a comeback

The former star of the mobile phone market, Nokia, could announce some of its new devices at MWC 2017. PhoneArena claims that HMD Global, the launching company for Nokia's phones, has confirmed the stand at MWC. The company has just announced the Nokia 6, which we had predicted would be launched at MWC. Instead, they've already announced this China-only device, so we may see another phone launch. Perhaps it will be the Nokia D1C, which is on the horizon. We don't know what other devices the Finnish manufacturer will unveil, but when we do we'll let you know.

Here is a concept design for the Nokia D1C. / © Weibo

MWC 2017: Lenovo Moto - revealing a new X device?

This year, Lenovo presented the Moto Z as the next of the X family. Nevertheless, according to rumor, we could still see a 2017 Moto X revealed. Lenovo is confirmed to appear at MWC, so it's not an impossibility that the device be released there. All we know about this device so far is from these two leaked photos:

Is this really the Moto X (2017)? / © Techdroider

MWC 2017: HTC 11 - revealing the new flagship?

HTC's upcoming flagship may or may not be released at MWC 2017. HTC launched the One M9 at MWC 2015, but in 2016, HTC skipped showing off the HTC 10 there and had its own virtual event instead. In 2017, it may be at MWC, or it could skip on showing off its new flagship at MWC again, and instead launch the HTC 11 just afterward in March or at their event on January 12. According to rumors, it should have high end specs (Snapdragon 835, 8 GB RAM, and QHD display). Time will tell. For now, you can see a leaked promo video below.

MWC 2017: more details on Blackberry's new phone

Blackberry's Mercury smartphone was announced at CES and will feature a keyboard, but the announcement details were sparse, so we will be learning more at MWC according to TCL President Steve Cistulli.

Enjoy our official first look at what’s to come from the newest BlackBerry smartphone. More to come at MWC. pic.twitter.com/gHkwepCPbJ — Steve Cistulli (@SteveCistulli) January 4, 2017

MWC 2017: Other manufacturers

Other manufacturers like Asus, ZTE etc. will be at MWC, but we still don't know what they could be presenting. We will have to wait and see.

MWC 2017: Smartwatches - an endangered species

Smartwatches were conspicuously mostly absent from MWC 2016, and they likely will be again for 2017. The market for these devices isn't hot right now, and major manufacturers are preferring to focus on smartphones, VR and other gadgets. For example, recently Moto's head of global product development Shakil Barkat said, "Wearables do not have broad enough appeal for us to continue to build on it year after year," so the company's annual device roadmap won't contain any smartwatches in 2017. We won't see anything from Samsung, since the company released the Gear S3 at IFA 2016.

Could MWC see a surprise revival of the smartwatch market? / © AndroidPIT

What would you like to see revealed at MWC 2017? Which manufacturers will live up to expectations and which will disappoint? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

