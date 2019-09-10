New iPad: Apple launches a surprises new tablet for 2019

At the iPhone event for 2019, Apple surprised the fans with a new iPad. The new iPad is relatively inexpensive but offers everything that iPad OS can do. The seventh-generation is also a little more environmentally friendly than its predecessor.

The new Apple iPad, with its price of just $329, is aimed primarily at iPad beginners and replaces the current 9.7-inch model. The Retina display of the new iPad has become a little larger with a diagonal of 10.2 inches. It represents 3.5 million pixels. The Apple iPad 2019 was specially developed for the new iPad OS and is intended to support all functions of the current operating system. For the first time, the small iPad also comes with the Smart Connector, which makes it possible to use the keyboard cover, which significantly increases the flexibility of the iPad.

The new iPad also supports the Apple Pencil, so you can write and draw on the tablet with your digital pen. The Apple tablet is powered by the A10 Fusion chip, which provides enough power for smooth performance. However, it's a little weaker than the A10X Fusion, which works in the second generation of the iPad Pro. The memory variants for the beginner-iPad are 32 and 128GB. Like the iPad Air, Apple's new model still has the round home button that works with Touch ID and can scan your fingerprint.

The new iPad came as a surprise / © Apple (Screenshot: AndroidPIT)

Apple Pencil and Keyboard Cover cost extra

The first devices of the new tablet are to be delivered on September 30. As usual, Apple accepts pre-orders directly after the keynote. The price from $329 includes only the tablet - if you want the Apple Pencil or the keyboard cover, you have to pay extra.

The new tablet is manufactured with the environment in mind. According to the manufacturer, the case of the Apple iPad 2019 is made of 100 percent recycled aluminum - a small but laudable contribution to a little more environmental protection. Aluminum production is a burden on the environment due to the high energy requirements and the materials required.