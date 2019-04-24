All the new features of Chrome: dark mode for Windows 10 and much more

Dark mode is still fashionable, and Chrome couldn't miss out. The latest update to Google's popular browser finally includes the implementation of dark mode for Windows 10, as well as improvements in privacy. These are all the new features from Chrome 74.

Dark mode enabled for Windows 10

In the previous update, macOS users already benefited from the ability to use Chrome in dark mode and now it's Windows' turn. The difference is that now Chrome will also detect which Windows 10 mode you are using, adapting directly. That is, if you have Windows 10 activated with dark mode, the browser will do the same, without having to change it in the settings.

Improved incognito mode

The incognito mode of Chrome is anything but incognito, basically the only thing that serves is to navigate without keeping a history. Until now, the pages you visited could detect that you were in that mode, so they could use that information for whatever they wanted. Now Chrome, in an attempt to improve the privacy of its users, will not allow websites to have this information. What we do not know for sure if this improvement will reach Chrome 74 or the next update.

Improved privacy / © AndroidPIT

Multimedia keys in PiP mode

PIP (picture in picture) mode allows you to view multimedia content in a floating window while browsing the web normally, without fear of losing the video when scrolling. Now you can control what happens on that floating window using the multimedia keys on your keyboard. If you have a keyboard with volume keys, or navigation keys such as pause or rewind, you can use them in PiP mode.

If you want to know which version of Chrome you're using, just open your browser, go to Help > Google Chrome Information. And if you want to download version 74 of Chrome, just go to its website. It is possible that even updating to the last version you do not have all these improvements, which will progressively reach the rest of users.