New PUBG Mobile tournament has a $2 million prize pool
PUBG Mobile continues to push into the world of mobile esports with the announcement of a new tournament with a $2,000,000 prize pool. Smartphone warriors have one week to register for the event, provided they meet the criteria to qualify.
Tencent Games and PUBG Corp. have announced the PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019 (PMCO 2019), a competitive year-long event featuring pitting both semi-pro and pro players from all over the world against each other in squad-based matches.
Players can sign up until the closing date on Monday, March 18 (UTC). You can find all the details on how to register for the PMCO 2019 on the official website, but before you put your name forward, you'll have to meet the following criteria, according to a press release from PUBG Corp/Tencent:
- All players must be over 16 years and above as of the Tournament start date to participate (lived for at least 16 calendar years after date of birth);
- All players under local legal age of majority must have parental consent to participate;
- Age restriction and rule will be applied per legal age regulation in each region;
- At least three players from each team must be from the region they are competing to represent;
- All participating players must be at least the rank of Platinum at the end of the prior season.
PMCO 2019 will be divided into Spring Split and Fall Split, each with separate prize pool and a Global Finals. The Spring Split Global Finals will take place in July 2019.
This isn't the first time PUBG Mobile has held a global esports tournament. 2018’s PUBG Mobile Star Challenge was worldwide circuit of tournaments that saw more than 230 million online views and over 5,000 attendees onsite at the finals in Dubai, where Thai-based team RRQ Athena took home the Global Championship prize worth $200,000.
Fortnite? Yeah right...
PUBG Mobile remains a popular choice for gamers on mobile thanks to its wide availability in Asian markets and the fact that it avoids the bugs and cheaters that plague the PC version. Whereas Fortnite's frequent game-changing updates make balancing competitive play tricky, PUBG Mobile's stability and more grounded mechanics (as well as a lack of cross-play with PC and console) make it a better suited title in the mobile esports arena. Last year, PUBG Mobile topped Google Play's 'Best of' lists and was also our own community's favorite game of 2018, beating Fortnite by a significant margin.
What do you think of PUBG Mobile as an esport?
