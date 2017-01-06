Nexus 6 Android update: latest news

From the beginning of December 2016 many Nexus devices received the latest Android 7.1.1 Nougat update - all except for the Nexus 6. The wait is now over, as it has now been confirmed that Android Nougat is now available and will be distributed to all Nexus 6 smartphones before the end of January. Find out all the latest Nexus 6 Android update news below.

Nexus 6 Android 7.1.1 Nougat update

The Android 7.1.1 Nougat update is now available for all Nexus 6 owners as both a factory image and OTA update. The December update for most other Nexus devices failed to reach Nexus 6 due to a "last minute bug," but is now ready to be rolled out. The update will be distributed with the latest security patch for the Nexus 6.

Android 7.1.1 will bring some added new features to the Nexus 6, including app shortcuts, night mode, GIF support for Google Keyboard and other performance improvements. Unfortunately, features such as the Pixel Launcher and Google Assistant are not part of the update as these are exclusive to the Google Pixel.

The Android Nougat update will most likely be the last big update for Nexus 6. Google has been making an effort to keep the Nexus 6 updated with newer Google-branded hardware, but older hardware has become less of a priority since the launch of Google's self-branded, top-down Pixel line.

Nexus 6 Android 6.0 Marshmallow update

Factory images from Google have arrived for the Nexus 6. You can grab them directly from Google. The latest version is MRA58N, which contains some small security fixes. You can follow our How to install Android Marshmallow on your Nexus guide to get it on your phone right now.

The 6.0.1 update began rolling out to the Nexus 6 in December. For the impatient, there is, as ever, the Google factory images page. It brings 200 new emojis, and the camera can now be launched with a double press of the power button. To find out the full extent of the update, including notable bug fixes, visit our Android Marshmallow: features and patches page.

Nexus 6 Android 5.1.1 Lollipop update

The Android 5.1.1 build LMY47Z has rolled out with AT&T in the US. It is the same build that was seen earlier on Sprint and U.S. Cellular devices. The update pulls in at around 81 MB, and brings stability improvements and bug fixes to the previous version of the software.

This is almost certainly the last major Android update that the Nexus 6 will receive before Android Marshmallow launches fully. Head to your Settings > About Phone > Software Update page to check if you're up to date.

T-Mobile has also rolled out the Android 5.1.1 update too (build number LYZ28E), as have Verizon, issuing build number LMY47Z to their customers.

Nexus 6 monthly updates and Stagefright fix

As with other Nexus devices, the Nexus 6 has received the patch for the Stagefright MMS vulnerability. If you don't know much about it, read our Stagefright: what is it, am I affected and what can I do about it? guide. From this point forward, Google will provide monthly security updates for the Nexus 6, as well as the usual fixes that appear in Google Play Services updates via the Play Store.

In March 2016, Google announced an emergency security patch, independent of the monthly updates, for a vulnerability affecting the Nexus 5 and 6. The issue relates to the device's kernel being used by a malicious rooting tool to compromise the device. The update is beginning to roll out and should be on all Nexus 5 and 6 devices within the coming days. Thankfully, the odds of having been affected are slim, as the rooting tool must be manually installed by users to be able to take advantage of the vulnerability.

If you haven't received the over-the-air (OTA) Nexus 6 update, you can visit the Nexus factory images page and flash the firmware on your Nexus 6 yourself. The update just arrived on our Nexus 6 and we can confirm Stagefright has been patched. Hit the Stagefright guide link above to check if your device is still affected.

Monthly updates are continuing to roll out. The latest version number is LMY48Y, or LYZ28N, if you're on T-Mobile. These images can be downloaded directly from Google.

Have you updated your device to Nougat yet? Have you experienced any problems with it? Let us know in the comments below.