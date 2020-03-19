Nokia 1.3 and 5.3: two new smartphones for all budgets

HMD Global, the manufacturer of the current Nokia smartphones, today presents three new models, including two particularly inexpensive ones. The Nokia 1.3 is a super-priced Android Go device that offers a lot of offline functionality thanks to optimized Go apps. The Nokia 5.3 , on the other hand, could prove to be a robust mid-range smartphone.

Nokia 1.3: Android Go smartphone for one hundred bucks

Simple, simple, Android Go. Android Go, once designed for emerging markets, could also work well in countries like Germany; at least that's what the portfolio managers at HMD Global must have thought. Because the extended offline functions (YouTube can save videos, maps are mainly kept offline, etc.) can also work well in Europe.

So in order to combine a low-cost tariff in the future with a current, but equally low-cost smartphone, the Nokia 1.3 should offer the optimal solution. Behind the fairly modern design are simple components. The core is the Qualcomm chipset Snapdragon 215 with four times clocked at 1.3 GHz.

With round display corners and semi-circular notch, the design of the Nokia 1.3 is quite old-school. / © HMD Global

Overall, the equipment is extremely simple. The 5.7-inch display only has a resolution of 1,520 x 720 pixels. You have 1 GB of DDR3 RAM (which should be enough thanks to Android Go) and 16 GB of internal storage - but it is a slow eMMC 5.1 type, which can be expanded with MicroSD cards. This equipment gives a hint that the typical Nokia 1.3 user is in no hurry.

The Nokia 1.3 has a single camera in the back. / © HMD Global

The Nokia 1.3 is charged via micro USB. Headphones with a 3.5 mm jack plug can be connected. The 3,000 mAh battery is charged with five watts, which means that it can be recharged within three hours. The cameras have a resolution of eight and five megapixels, which is enough for daylight snapshots and video chatting.

The Nokia 1.3 should be available from April 6, for 99 Swiss Francs or 109 Euros.

Nokia 1.3 vs. Nokia 5.3 technical specifications Nokia 1.3 Nokia 5.3 Dimensions: 147.3 x 71.2 x 9.4 mm 164.3 x 76.6 x 8.5 mm Weight: 155 g 185 g Battery size: 3000 mAh 4000 mAh Screen size: 5.7 in 6.6 in Screen: 1520 x 720 pixels (295 ppi) 1600 x 720 pixels (266 ppi) Front camera: 5 megapixels 8 megapixels Rear camera: 8 megapixels 13 megapixels Flashlight: Dual-LED Sorry, not yet available! Android version: 10 - Q 10 - Q User interface: Stock Android Sorry, not yet available! RAM: 1024 MB 4 GB Internal storage: 16 GB 64 GB Removable storage: microSD microSD Number of cores: 4 8 Max. clock speed: Sorry, not yet available! 2.2 GHz Connectivity: HSPA, LTE, Dual-SIM , Bluetooth 4.2 HSPA, LTE, NFC, Dual-SIM , Bluetooth 5.0

Nokia 5.3: for the rugged mid-range user

The Nokia 5.3, which is twice as expensive, offers a considerably better configuration. The 6.55-inch screen has a resolution of only 1,600 x 720 pixels, but is protected against knocks, scratches, and grease thanks to Gorilla Glass 3.

A quad camera and 2.5D glass make the Nokia 5.3 several classes better than the 1.3 / © HMD Global

The one hundred euro surcharge pays off in many ways. The Qualcomm chipset Snapdragon 665 has two times four CPU cores, including performance units with up to 2 GHz. Also, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage (types not mentioned) promise good performance in everyday use.

The metal back of the Nokia 5.3 provides chic reflections. / © HMD Global

An exciting unique selling point of the Nokia 5.3 in the price range of smartphones for $200 is the quad-camera on the back. Nokia names the following features:

13MP, f/1.8, autofocus

2MP depth sensor

5MP ultra-wide-angle

2MP Macro

Thanks to two microphones, your videos have stereo sound. With its 8 megapixels at f/2, the selfie camera might become the weak point of the Nokia 5.3.

Otherwise, the Nokia 5.3 offers a 4,000 mAh battery that can be charged with up to ten watts. The corresponding USB-C charger is included. A 3.5 headphone jack is also included. The Nokia 5.3 has NFC for mobile payments, WiFi-5, and Bluetooth 5.0 including support for aptX HD audio.

We will see the Nokia 5.3 in stores from May 2, 2020. It will cost 199 Swiss Francs or 209 Euros without a contract. We will update this article with UK and USA pricing just as soon as we have it.

Preliminary conclusion

The Android Go Nokia 1.3 can be an exciting device for the older generation, as it offers necessary features at a reasonable price thanks to advanced offline functionality and a large, easy-to-read display. The Nokia 5.3, on the other hand, is particularly impressive thanks to its quad camera, which is unusual in its price range. Extensive tests will show how the inexpensive models perform in everyday life will be coming your way very soon.