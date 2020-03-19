Meet the Nokia 8.3: the 5G smartphone with a headphone jack

HMD Global has lifted the curtain on its latest 5G smartphone. The Nokia 8.3 brings with it features of the future, and one we thought was resigned to the past. Here are all the details of this exciting upper-mid-range smartphone.

The Nokia 8.3 5G is a future-proof global 5G smartphone made for the creators, gamers and doers. The device marks a continuation of the popular Nokia 8 series, as HMD Global skips the 8.2 to go straight to its most modern nomenclature. The Nokia 8.3 5G looks like a modern smartphone with all mod-cons, but the manufacturer will appease fans with the inclusion of a 3.5mm headphone jack that is a rare sight in the industry these days.

The camera is once again a big focus of this smartphone launch. Long-term partner ZEISS is back on board, this time with new Cinema Capture and Editor software built in to 'help make every video epic'. There's also a PureView quad-camera designed to "empower you to capture moments you’ll want to share with the world". You can shoot in a 21:9 cinema format and add anamorphic and blue flares to your footage. Sharing your 4K videos should be quick and easy in the future with 5G. The camera hardware is as follows:

Rear: ZEISS Optics 64MP f/1.89

ZEISS Optics 64MP f/1.89 Ultra-wide-angle 12MP f/2.2, 120° FOV, AF, 1.4um(2.8um in 3MP video mode), 1/2.43’’ size, 16:9 cinematic aspect ratio sensor

2MP depth sensor

2MP macro lens (3.6cm minimum depth), Dual High CRI, LED Flash

Front: ZEISS Optics 24MP f/2.0

An Action Cam mode has been designed to capture smooth video when activated. The wide-angle lens captures wide scenes and can shoot at a frame rate of 60fps. HMD Global says that the higher frame rate makes the Nokia 8.3 5G ideal for capturing fast-moving objects.

The camera module on the Nokia 8.3 is more OnePlus 7T than Samsung Galaxy S20. / © HMD Global

The display is a massive 6.81-inch FHD+ panel in 20:9 with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. HMD Global is calling this its PureDisplay once again. There's a hole punch in the display in the top left corner to accommodate the selfie camera. The in-display fingerprint sensor on the Nokia 9 PureView was one of the phone's weak points at launch, and some fans will be happy to see that for the 8.3 5G, Nokia has moved the fingerprint sensor out of the display and into the power button. The Google Assistant button is also on board, as we have seen with some of the brand's more affordable smartphones such as the Nokia 3.2 and 4.2.

Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC. You get 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The base storage option seems stingy, but it can be expanded to up to 400GB via microSD card.

You still get the Nokia branding in the bottom bezel. / © HMD Global

The Nokia 8.3 5G will launch with Android 10 out of the box and given Nokia's quick update policy thanks to its membership in the Android One scheme, you won't have to wait long for the update to Android 11 once Google releases the final version of the software.

Both Dual-SIM and single SIM versions will be available, likely dependent on the region where you buy the smartphone. There's still no word on pricing for the North American and UK markets right now, but we'll be updating this article just as soon as we have those for you.

What do you think of the Nokia 8.3? Is this a strong competitor for the upper-mid-range market in 2020? Let us know below the line.