Nokia 1 hands-on review: this might be the best budget phone

The Nokia 1 by any measure an entry-level smartphone. Launching in Europe for just 99 euros, it relies on the simplest hardware but still aims to be a successful smartphone solution for many users. Can this work? We investigate in this hands-on review.

Nokia 1 design and build quality

Anyone who expects a stylish design with the highest quality workmanship in this price range naturally expects too much. The Nokia 1 has a removable polycarbonate back. Behind it is the removable battery (yes!) as well as the SIM and memory card slots. Nokia offers replacement covers that come in different colors.

The Nokia 1 makes a neat and robust impression. It is handy and compact, buttons are easily reachable and handy. The 4.5 inch display is rather small, but for the targeted audience this might be more advantageous. Under the circumstances, it's well made.

The Nokia 1 is well made for the price range. / © AndroidPIT

HMD is pitching the Nokia 1 to first-time smartphone users. So it is meant to appeal to those who find a feature phone too simple, while a decent mid-range phone is too expensive. In Nokia's brand story, Nokia 1 places itself above the two classic revivals, namely the Nokia 3310 and the new 8110: for phone calls, SMS or occasional WhatsApp, there is no need for peak performance.

This is where the core feature comes into play: Android Oreo (Go Edition). This especially optimized version of Android runs even on the weakest hardware and is so slimmed down that the system uses less memory. In addition, there are some Google apps in a special Go version that are also optimized for reduced resource consumption.

Two Xpress-on covers / © AndroidPIT

How fluid is Android Go on Nokia 1?

To try it out, I had the opportunity to spend about half an hour with Nokia 1. It was of course fresh, so only the few Google Apps were pre-installed. Whether it's a home screen, app drawer, app launches or whatever: Nokia 1 didn't stutter, although of course more powerful smartphones work faster overall.

Nokia 1 comes with the Go version of Android. / © AndroidPIT

The overall performance was astonishingly good. However, it remains to be seen how Nokia 1 performs when perhaps one or two messengers are used and apps such as Facebook or Twitter are installed. We'll find out as we proceed with a more extensive test. But it's also clear that although Nokia 1 can access the entire Play Store, the smartphone is not intended for app addicts. The camera is also more suitable for snapshots.

The display is not exceptionally bright and has a resolution of 854 x 480 pixels - even with the small diagonal the display remains slightly washed out. However, it is quite stable in terms of viewing angle and appears to be entirely appropriate in view of the price range.

Only after a while with the Nokia 1, I recalled another device with some similarities. Namely the Lumia 630, which came onto the market a few years ago with Windows Phone, but was almost unbeatable in the $160 price range. Because the smartphone could handle anything and always ran smoothly, it was the perfect upgrade to a feature phone at that time. HMD could also have the same thing in hand with the Nokia 1, a smartphone that simply does what it's supposed to do: work. That sounds obvious, but in view of the price it is sensational.