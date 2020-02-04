Quad camera for under $200? The Nokia 5.2 could be a huge hit

One leak follows the next. After the new Samsung foldable phone, presumably named Galaxy Z Flip, appeared in a hands-on video, another, quite interesting device is now circulating online - and it should also be affordable. The Nokia 5.2 is to be released with a quadruple-camera at a low price.

Our best source when it comes to leaked products has struck again: Evan Blass shared a hands-on picture of the Nokia 5.2 via Twitter. Nokia fans had to wait a long time for the successor to the already very affordable Nokia 5.1, which has been available in stores for a year and a half now. And of HMD Global's new mid-range smartphones is also set to remain true to its previous pricing structure. According to rumors, it will probably be available in the first quarter of this year at a price of around $180, or about €200 in Europe.

The leaked image of the Nokia 5.2 smartphone. / © Twitter / Evan Blass

Nokia 5.2: 64 GB of storage and 6 GB of RAM?

What do we get for our $200 then? The leaked image shows a quad camera on the back of the chubby phone. Except for storage (64GB) and RAM (6GB), we don't have any detailed information about the Nokia 5.2 yet. The quad-camera only becomes really exciting when we have more precise information about the technology used. Four lenses do not mean that much on their own, of course. Under the camera, however, you can still see a rounded, old-style fingerprint sensor.

We are already looking forward to receiving more information about the new Nokia smartphone for under $200 price point - a refreshing change next to all the top devices in the upper price segment. We will probably get a closer look at the MWC 2020 in Barcelona at the end of February, where we will be able to share with you in much more detail exactly what we are dealing with here.

The image at the top of this article shows the Nokia 7.2 from 2019.