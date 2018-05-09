This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.

Nokia 7 Plus review: The affordable Pixel that Google denied us

Authored by: Luca Zaninello

Nokia is back. The brand controlled by HDM Global was the most talked about at the Mobile World Congress 2018 thanks to the presentation of its new smartphones. Nokia 7 Plus is part of a small group of newcomers, and after a few weeks of comprehensive testing we’re now ready to evaluate this device. So will users warm up to this new Android One smartphone?

Rating

Good

  • Original design
  • Unique details
  • Large display
  • Zeiss optics
  • Long-lasting battery
  • Android One

Bad

  • Slightly above average price
  • Nokia camera app could use some improvement

HMD Global is aiming high with this release

The Nokia 7 Plus makes it clear that the Finnish brand has a lot to say to the international smartphone scene. HMD Global is no longer selling the device as an entry-level device and currently you can buy it for $389 unlocked on Amazon, so it’s hoping to enter a more competitive market segment.

There is fierce competition from smartphones such as Honor 9, HTC U11 Life, Huawei P20 Lite, Samsung Galaxy S7 and many others that will certainly be difficult to surpass, but buyers still have a keen eye on Nokia.

Nokia is offering an original design

The assembly and manufacturing of the Nokia 7 Plus is impeccable. HMD Global has demonstrated that despite the fact that several design changes (beautiful or ugly) have gone by, it has always maintained an excellent level of build quality.

AndroidPIT nokia 7 plus 5016
Even the Nokia logo next to the front camera has its own unique style. / © AndroidPIT

The structure of the smartphone is aluminum, and the back cover isn’t removable with a six-layer matte cover that appears plastic. A copper ‘ring’ surrounds the whole thing, which gives the Nokia 7 Plus an unmistakable design. The Nokia logo on the body and the accents around the camera, fingerprint reader and display are also copper-colored. The smartphone is available in white or black, both with copper accents.

AndroidPIT nokia 7 plus 4993
The smartphone has a premium feel in your hand. / © AndroidPIT

Speaking of the fingerprint sensor, I discovered something curious: the smartphone is almost the same size as the Google Pixel 2 XL, and even the cover of the Nokia 7 Plus fits perfectly on the Google smartphone (with obvious impediments to the side buttons and camera). The fingerprint reader is in the same exact spot.

AndroidPIT nokia 7 plus 4906
They’re identical to such a precise degree. / © AndroidPIT

It's undeniably reminiscent of the Pixel 2 XL

The shape, size, rounded corners and edges around the display are also virtually the same as Google’s Pixel 2 XL. Putting the devices side by side makes it easy to confuse them. The difference lies in the technology used: Nokia uses an IPS display unlike the LG AMOLED used by Google.

AndroidPIT nokia 7 plus 4899
Separated at birth? / © AndroidPIT by Irina Efremova

The 6 inch-panel in an 18:9 format with 1080 x 2160 pixel resolution has bright and pleasant colors (more than my beloved Pixel, I have to admit) and has sufficient brightness for any kind of indoor or outdoor lighting. The resolution is also sufficient to take advantage of some virtual reality apps, unless you’re a really demanding users. The blacks aren’t perfect because of the display technology, but at least they don’t turn glaringly gray when you tilt the device.

AndroidPIT nokia 7 plus 5001
The display has bright and pleasant colors. / © AndroidPIT

Though it has an ambient display mode the shows time and notifications when you pick up the device from the table, it doesn’t feature an always on display function.

Everyone should get this software

The Nokia 7 Plus comes installed with the latest version of Android Oreo 8.1 without any customization. The security patches were already updated in April 2018, and Nokia once again has been very attentive to the updates and experience that users expect.

AndroidPIT nokia 7 plus 5003
No, it’s not a Pixel. / © AndroidPIT

The Nokia 7 Plus is also part of the Android One program. HMD is therefore committed to providing the smartphone with a version of Android stock (with the addition of a few essential apps) and to update the device for at least two years after its launch with system updates. Security patches may be deployed for even longer.

So if you’re looking for a smooth, fast experience and quick updates, you won’t be disappointed with the Nokia 7 Plus. The only software additions I’ve noticed include the Camera app (discussed below) and the useful Nokia Mobile Care app. It contains the manual, support chat, frequently asked questions, a map of the nearest Nokia service centers, warranty status, and links to Nokia community forums.

AndroidPIT nokia 7 plus 5010
Will the Android One program take off? / © AndroidPIT by Irina Efremova

Performance that doesn't disappoint

The SoC used on this smartphone is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 660. The chip features an octa-core CPU (4x2.2 GHz Kryo 206 and 4x1.8 GHz Kryo 260) and 4GB of RAM. The chip keeps your smartphone running smoothly in all situations, including social media, photo editing, file operations, or browsing the internet.

The Adreno 512 GPU ensures that most games run without any problems. The biggest issues come with graphically demanding games such as Dungeon Hunter Champions, PUBG, or Final Fantasy XV Pocket Edition. With a mid-range chip, the performance is still excellent and is in line or even better than the competition.

Nokia 7 Plus: Resulting benchmarks

 Smartphone  3D Mark Sling Shot Extreme ES 3.1 3D Mark Sling Shot ES 3.0 3D Mark Ice Storm Unlimited ES 2.0 Geekbench 4 - single core Geekbench 4 - multi core
Honor 9 1849 2989 28775 1870 6561
ZTE Blade V9 446 805 12738 769 3908
Google Pixel 2 XL 3581 4763 38069 1873 6291
Nokia 7 Plus 1330 2018 26385 1634 5865

As you can see from the benchmark results, the CPU of the Nokia 7 Plus doesn’t fall far from the more powerful Snapdragon 835 of the Pixel 2 XL. The graphic performances still lag behind, so it’s not a smartphone for hardcore gamers, but it’s more than sufficient for 99% of games and apps.

The internal memory is 64GB and is expandable with a microSD card. It comes with Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, NFC, and a slot for the second SIM card if you want to forgo expanding the memory.

AndroidPIT nokia 7 plus 5023
Under the shell, there’s enough power for everyone! / © AndroidPIT

Nokia 7 Plus audio

The Nokia 7 Plus certainly doesn’t offer the most exciting audio in the field. The only mono speaker is located at the bottom of your smartphone, so you’ll most likely be covering it with the phone in your hands. The sound is in line with many other smartphones available on the market: if you want a better audio experience I recommend you pair your smartphone to a wireless speaker via Bluetooth.

Fortunately, despite using a USB Type-C port that works as an audio output, HMD Global decided to still include a headphone jack on the top.

AndroidPIT nokia 7 plus 5032
You won’t have to give up the headphone jack. / © AndroidPIT

A gorgeous and simple camera

The Nokia 7 Plus packs a double rear camera. The first camera is a 12 megapixel f/1.8 wide-angle lens, while the second is a 13 megapixel f/2.6 lens with a 2x telephoto lens. Both lenses are made in collaboration with Zeiss and the main camera also has an autofocus PDAF phase detection that uses dual pixel technology and is incredibly fast.

I was able to try the camera in daylight as well as under difficult conditions, such as in gray or rainy days. In the dark, some grain appears that worsens the overall quality of the photo and considerably reduces the details. This isn’t worrying though, since the smartphone has a camera that can compete with other smartphones in this price range. The second camera with the telephoto lens is certainly more useful than a second black-and-white sensor in everyday life.

AndroidPIT nokia 7 plus 5038
The telephoto lens on the second camera is very useful. / © AndroidPIT

The 16 megapixel selfie camera also has Zeiss lenses with a focal aperture of f/2.0. The results are sufficient, but are certainly worse than the two rear cameras.

The camera app is simple and well-crafted. You can switch between automatic and manual modes by simply moving the shutter release button once. Moving it a second time opens up circular manual controls in the style of Nokia Lumia. To return to automatic mode, you can simply move the shutter release button in the opposite direction.

IMG 20180503 152459
A perfect feature for vlogs! / © AndroidPIT

It comes with Dual and PIP features that we’ve already seen on the Nokia 8 that allow you to take pictures or record videos using both cameras at the same time.

Two days of autonomy without any problems

This is usually where I lament about smartphone batteries. In the tests of the latest smartphones that I’ve been able to use, I had to surrender to just a single miserable day of light use (I won’t name the top-range Korean smartphone in question) or just a full day with other models.

Nokia 7 Plus doesn’t fall into either of these categories, with a result of 9 hours and 58 minutes in the PC benchmark Mark Battery Work 2.0. In our rankings it comes in as a smartphone with one of the most durable batteries. In everyday use, this means two days of full use without sacrificing GPS, Wi-Fi, 4G, or energy-hungry apps.

AndroidPIT nokia 7 plus 5029
Are you curious about the Nokia 7 Plus? / © AndroidPIT

Facebook, Messenger, WhatsApp, Slack, Telegram, Gmail, and Inbox are just some of the services in constant operation and synchronization on the smartphones I use: despite all that, the Nokia 7 Plus can reach two days of use without needing to be recharged.

The 3800 mAh battery combined with optimized software and the sufficient but not too powerful technical specifications guarantees excellent durability. It is charged via the USB Type-C port and fast charging supports 5V/3A, 9V/2A or 12V/1.5A standards.

Nokia 7 Plus technical specifications

Dimensions: 158.38 x 75.64 x 7.99 mm
Battery size: 3800 mAh
Screen size: 6 in
Display technology: LCD
Screen: 2160 x 1080 pixels (402 ppi)
Front camera: 16 megapixels
Rear camera: 13 megapixels
Flashlight: LED
Android version: 8.0 - Oreo
RAM: 4 GB
Internal storage: 64 GB
Removable storage: microSD
Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
Connectivity: HSPA, LTE, NFC, Dual-SIM , Bluetooth

Want a Pixel but don't have the budget? Invest in Nokia

This final verdict should apply to much of the new Nokia range with Android One/ Go. The Nokia 7 Plus is a smartphone with excellent build quality and a unique design that is recognizable among a thousand other monotonous smartphones. The software on the device can be a bit drab: Android stock that is updated and responsive can be a bit boring, but in a good way. The best feature of any new smartphone should be Android made the way Google wants it run. Nokia is taking advantage of this.

The Nokia 7 Plus finds itself in a difficult and crowded price range, but it will certainly be able to satisfy its buyers. Although it’s not the most powerful device on the market and doesn’t have the strongest features, this Nokia has proven to be a complete smartphones with no real weaknesses.

What do you think of Nokia's new range of devices, including the Nokia 7 Plus? Let us know what you think in the comments!

