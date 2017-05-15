This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. OK
4 min read 595 Shares 132 comments

Android smartphones with the best battery life

Update: All new phones added

Authored by: Luis Ortega

One of the factors that influences smartphone purchasing decisions the most is battery life. At present, any phone that can last and entire day is considered good. But, among all Android phones, which are the best?

I want to know what the hype is around NVIDIA Shield TV games.
What do you think?
50
50
5781 participants

In the curation of this list, we have taken account of benchmark test results and our editors' real world experiences with the different devices. These excellent Android smartphones aren't listed in any particular order, and any listed here will provide you with above average battery life.

1. Huawei Nova Plus

The Huawei Nova Plus is not a typical smartphone from the Chinese manufacturer. Its design is reminiscent of the Huawei G8. But its heart, the processor, doesn't come from Huawei. For this fabulous mid-range device, Huawei has incorporated a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 accompanied by an Adreno 506 GPU. It has 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal memory.

The 5.5-inch display has Full HD resolution. The camera quality is standard for the mid range, but its 3,340 mAh battery offers spectacular endurance. The Huawei Nova Plus can last up to two days with full performance.

AndroidPIT huawei nova plus hero
The Huawei Nova Plus: elegance and endurance. / © AndroidPIT

Lowest price: Huawei Nova Plus

Best price
eBay $301.74 Check Offer

2. Huawei Mate 9

The trajectory of Huawei smartphones is clearly upward. From the Ascend G510 to the Mate 9, the brand has made a lot of progress. The Mate 9 has proved to be one of the best phones in the benchmark rankings, and in terms of battery, only the Nova Plus has been ahead of it. But numbers aside, we were able to test the Mate 9, and it lasts almost two days in real life without needing to be plugged in.

Opinion by Luis Ortega
If you don't want to sacrifice performance, the Mate 9 is the best choice
What do you think?
50
50
14 participants

The Mate 9's 4,000 mAh battery has quick charge capability, and its 4.5 V charger can boost the current up to 5 A, charging the device in about 100 minutes.

AndroidPIT huawei mate9 0111
The Huawei Mate 9: performance and battery life. / © AndroidPIT

Lowest price: Huawei Mate 9

Best price
eBay $498.00 Check Offer Newegg.com $579.00 Check Offer
Compare prices

3. Sony Xperia X Compact

This compact smartphone is able to outlast most flagships, with its 4.6-inch HD display and 720p resolution. With a powerful Snapdragon processor and Adreno 501 GPU, it performs well with games and daily activities.

The 2,700 mAh battery with its power saving modes is able to last two days. Even if you avail yourself of a performance boost, the X Compact can still last a full day.

AndroidPIT Sony XZ X compact 7215
Sony Xperia X Compact: compact and long-lasting. / © AndroidPIT

Lowest price: Sony Xperia X Compact

Best price
eBay $315.92 Check Offer Newegg.com $349.99 Check Offer
Compare prices

4. Sony Xperia XZ

Keeping with tradition, the new Xperia XZ offers great battery life, although it's just a few hours less than the compact version. The XZ features a Snapdragon 820 processor and 3 GB of RAM. 

With its 2,900 mAh battery, it is able to withstand one and a half days with battery saving mode enabled. If you want full performance, it will only last a full day thanks to the powerful processor.

AndroidPIT sony xperia xz 0443
Sony Xperia XZ :a mark of the brand is long battery life. / © AndroidPIT

Lowest price: Sony Xperia XZ

Best price
eBay $449.00 Check Offer Newegg.com $474.95 Check Offer
Compare prices

5. Samsung Galaxy A5 (2017)

The Galaxy A5 (2017), Samsung's renewed mid-range offering of the year, brings an enhanced design that evokes the fabulous S7 and resists water and dust thanks to its IP68 certification. The 5.2-inch Super AMOLED 2.5D screen has Full HD resolution.

The larger size allows it to accommodate a 3,000 mAh battery, compared to the A3 (2017). It comes out of the box with Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow, which features the famous optimized Doze mode for managing your battery - and it is soon to receive the update to Android Nougat.

AndroidPIT Samsung Galaxy a5 2017 4814
The Samsung Galaxy A5 (2017): a premium look and feel. / © AndroidPIT

Lowest price: Samsung Galaxy A5 (2017)

Best price
Newegg.com $324.99 Check Offer eBay $349.99 Check Offer
Compare prices

6. Lenovo Moto Z Play

This is the only Moto Z with headphone jack, which is located at the bottom. One of the strengths of the Moto Z Play is its 3,510 mAh battery, along with Motorola's Turbo Power. The Moto Z Play is also compatible with all Moto Mods in the Moto Z range.

AndroidPIT lenovo moto z play 9608
The Moto Z Play is compatible with Moto Mods. / © AndroidPIT

Lowest price: Lenovo Moto Z Play

Best price
eBay $455.96 Check Offer

What do you think? Is there any other smartphone that deserves to be on this list? Feel free to let us know in a comment!

132 comments

  •   36
    Mark
    • Mod
    1 hour ago Link to comment

    The only phones with the best battery life are the one with removable batteries.

  •   2

    I would also say that the lg stylo 2/ 2 plus has a pretty great battery life in comparison, also along with the screen size

    •   2

      From the Stylo 2 on, the double-size battery is also user-replaceable---a nice feature. So, you could have a spare battery charging externally while the phone is in use. I think it's the same one as in the V-10.

  •   1
    dawabz94 8 months ago Link to comment

    Where is the mate 8 ?!!
    The 1+1 does not have a goodbattery life !!
    Only checking battery capacity without actually testing does not make sense 😕

  •   1
    neeom 9 months ago Link to comment

    No Galaxy A9 Pro, Zenfone Max, Gionee Marathon M5 in list..

  •   1
    Connor R 9 months ago Link to comment

    An article on best battery life and no mention of the phones that are specifically DESIGNED for long battery life? As in, Motorola Maxx, Maxx HD and now Maxx 2 which boasts a 48 hour battery. Sure, real world test would be less, but none of these would last 48 hours even in standby mode. Here's a better article that doesn't even consider phones that are under 4000mAh: webcusp.com/smartphone-with-a-heavy-battery-between-4000-to-7000-mah/

  •   2

    The S7 note has a chance to throw a 4000 mah battery in it


    And with Lg smartphone products on the brink of total failure, Lg should have a phone with at least 4000 mah. Nobody wants to be screwing around with changing batteries. Besides it interfers with the build quality. Lg take your time Im a Samsung owner but I have a few Lg products around the house that are great. Really evaluate this next phones specs and what the people are looking for. No gimmicks. please Lgg5
    total Failure.

  •   1

    HUAWEI Y6 pro could last over 16 hours on screen stime!!! best battery ive ever come across

  •   3

    In the past I had an Xperia Z3 and using it continuously I was unable to get more than 3 hours of screen on time. I don't think it has really a good battery life.
    Now I use a Galaxy A5 2016 and on same conditions I get 8 hours of continuous usage. The Galaxy S7 edge listed here could also be a good option but not as good as A5 2016 because of its high resolution and speed, which consumes much power.

  •   2
    Mae Taypin 10 months ago Link to comment

    So, why again is the Huawei mate 8 not on the list

  •   2

    why no oukitel k7000 with 7000mAh battery and oukitel k10000 with 10000mAh battery? anyone knows both?

  •   1
    Marcel 10 months ago Link to comment

    Sony Xperia Z3 compact had a fantastic batterie live. After updating to Android 6.0.1 it's only a nightmare - never ever.

  •   1
    David O 11 months ago Link to comment

    MY PHONE IS BLU Studio Energy 2 IT HAS 5000 mAh CHECK THE SPECS BRO ITS LEGIT

  •   2
    david May 8, 2016 Link to comment

    my galaxy note 5 has great battery life

  •   1

    LG Volt Ls-740. Definitely a budget phone (about $70) on a budget pre-paid network (boost mobile) but with normal use I can get 48 hours on a single charge and 72 hours with light usage. I took it off the charger at 6am this morning. With normal use at 4pm it still had 80% left.

    Phone is relatively easy to root as well.

  •   23
    CJ Brown Apr 24, 2016 Link to comment

    Xiaomi Mi 5
    Huawei Ascend Mate 7

    2 nice Android Smartphones / Phablets :-)

  •   2

    This guy should not be reviewing phones or he is writing the reviews without actually testing the device. How could anyone suggest OnePlus with battery life? If you luck out and get a phone with a good battery you have very short phone life even with the utmost tweaks. The fact he mentioned OnePlus and their poor customer service that takes months and costs money even under warranty shows he knows nothing of what he writes. OnePlus never even sent back my phone and I had to buy another for a review. I wonder if the author wants to buy it? He has the best battery life ratings measured simply by capacity and that is it. He must have almost missed a deadline. Lame.

    •   1

      Yes, I agree on this. I was using one plus mobile for quite some time.. Not only its get heated up but gives very poor battery back up. It can give utmost 6 hours of battery life.

