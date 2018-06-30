Nokia Sleep review: better rest or just better tracking?

While the Nokia Health era is coming to an end with its takeover by Withings, the different products are still on the market. The Nokia Sleep is one of them. Unveiled at CES 2018 at the beginning of January, this device aims to monitor the quality of your sleep in order to analyze it and put an end to your insomnia, assuming you have it in the first place. I had the opportunity to test it for a month and here are my final impressions.

Once installed, you need to plug the Nokia Sleep into the wall. A 2.80-meter power cable connects it to a power outlet. There's no need to recharge any batteries. Nokia recommends placing the device at chest level for better measurements.

Like Rythm and its Dreem headband, the Nokia Sleep does not take the form of a simple bracelet to monitor your sleep. It take the form of a small grey padded mat of 63 x 18 cm that you slide under the mattress of your bed. Rest assured, if your mattress is decent, you won't feel it. That was one of my concerns and it was quickly swept away. I was unable to feel the presence of the device and my sleep was not disturbed. The Nokia Sleep is a device that you can set and forget.

Many useful measurements

As any good sleep analyzer, the Nokia Sleep can collect a bunch of different measurements. It can assess sleep duration, depth, regularity, interruptions, sleep and wake up time, continuous heart rate, snoring cycles, and intensity (but not whether or not you snore). Specifically, the sleep cycles are analyzed according to the vital signs (heart rate and breathing) and movements of the user, detected through the mattress by the pneumatic sensor.

Then all measurements are transmitted with the Nokia Health Mate app. The Nokia Sleep, paired with your smartphone via Bluetooth, will communicate its information in real time through Wi-Fi, and Nokia then compiles it to calculate a sleep score out of 100 points that takes into account 6 parameters (duration, depth, interruptions, regularity, sleep time and time to get up). The app also allows you to see the results over time. It is also possible to tap on each data point to access more information.

Not surprisingly, the Nokia app is easy to use. Your data is stored on your account (and therefore in the cloud) and you can find it on any device.

The Nokia Sleep requires a power outlet to be nearby. © AndroidPIT by Irina Efremova

The recommendations are limited

In addition to measurements, the Nokia Sleep also offers custom recommendations for a better night's sleep. But, I'm quite disappointed with this aspect of the experience. The Nokia Sleep lets you track your sleep more precisely than many other trackers on the market, but it offers very little advice for how to fix your sleep problems. A generic recommendation like "Try to sleep more tonight" won't help someone with insomnia, for example. I expected better.

The Nokia Health app is easy to use. © AndroidPIT

There is also no mode for children. It would have been helpful to parents who want to analyze the quality of their children's sleep, since children often have nightmares or other sleep disturbances.

There is also a coaching program to help keep your sleep regular over the long term, but it's quite limited.