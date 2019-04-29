You can film in 8K with the Nubia Red Magic 3

Only four months after the presentation of the Red Magic Mars at CES 2019, Nubia introduces another gaming smartphone with special features. The Red Magic 3 can record videos in an 8K resolution.

The two gaming smartphones from Nubia are very similar in design. Accordingly, there is also an RGB strip on the back, so that even the ignorant can immediately notice that this is a device for gambling. But at least it also serves as a notification LED.

Also on the back is the only main camera (with a Sony IMX586 sensor) with 48 megapixels and f/1.7 aperture, which can even capture 8K video at 30 fps and slow-motion video at up to 1920 fps. Background information on the latter is still pending. On the front, there is a 6.65 inch AMOLED display (FHD+) with a frame rate of 90 Hz and input recognition at 240 Hz.

The Red Magic 3 wants to be recognized as a gaming smartphone. / © Nubia

For gamers, the Nubia Red Magic 3 naturally offers various extras. A mapping tool allows users to assign the buttons on the display to specific buttons on a connected gamepad. If you play without a gamepad, you can also use capacitive shoulder buttons in addition to the on-screen buttons, which are naturally located at the upper edge in landscape format. We've already seen something similar with the Asus ROG Phone.

In addition, there is also a switch on the left edge of the housing that allows users to switch to a gaming mode. It opens the dashboard called Red Magic Game Space 2.0 where games can be started and special gaming options can be customized. This includes blocking notifications or providing full power for the respective game.

High-end hardware

The fan speed can also be adjusted via the dashboard, as the Nubia Red Magic 3 has a heat pipe as well as a fan that keeps the Snapdragon 855 with Adreno-640 GPU cool. The high-end chip is available with 128 GB of storage with 6 or 8 GB of RAM, or 256 GB and 12 GB of RAM.

An additional display dock can be connected to the side of the Nubia smartphone. / © Nubia

Other features of the Nubia Red Magic 3 include front-facing stereo speakers, a jack connector and the fingerprint sensor on the back. The energy source is a 5,000 mAh battery, which thanks to its 30-watt power supply should last for one hour of gaming after ten minutes of charging. Android 9 Pie is used as the operating system.

When will the Nubia Red Magic 3 be released?

The Red Magic 3 will be launched in China on 3 May 2019 and will even be launched in Europe in the same month. In China, the smartphone costs the equivalent of between 385 euros (6/64 GB) and 575 euros (12/256 GB).