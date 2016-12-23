OnePlus 2 Android update: OxygenOS 3.5.5 rolling out
The OnePlus 2 can now say hello to a new software update: the OnePlus Android smartphone will now start getting an upgraded version, bumping it up to OxygenOS 3.5.5. What does this upgrade entail? Most importantly, OnePlus 2 will finally support VoLTE (voice over LTE). Read on to learn more about the update.
OxygenOS 3.5.5
OnePlus has starting rolling out an update to OxygenOS bringing it to version 3.5.5, as reported in their forum. The update will happen over-the-air (OTA). However, not all phones will get the update all at once, but within the coming days, so you need to be a bit patient.
What can OnePlus 2 owners expect with the update? They will now be able to make use of the newly supported VoLTE function (though not all carriers). The manufacturer has also added App Lock and a battery saving mode, which can be switched on in the settings of your phone under Battery. Under Developer Options in the settings, there is a new Gaming Mode. Shelf optimization, the user interface and apps like Clock also got revamped.
In addition, the new update will also include the Android security patch from December, wiping out some bugs and creating a more stable system. Two issues are reported with the update though: for one, the Clock, Calculator and Messenger apps will all be replaced with OnePlus apps if you have never updated the Google apps. Secondly, some phone settings might be brought back to default.
If you are having issues with 3.5.5 and want to downgrade to 3.1.0 for whatever reason, OnePlus provides you with the steps to do it.
OxygenOS 3.0
In June 2016, OnePlus previously rolled Oxygen OS 3.0.2, based on Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow, to users. The update began to hit devices on June 5, and OnePlus hoped to have it fully deployed within 48 hours.
The update clears your stored fingerprints, so you will have to rescan your fingers once the update is installed. Otherwise, it comes with a host of improvements, including Marshmallow's battery-saving Doze mode and a new camera UI. Find out more about the update and what it contains in the OnePlus forums.
Previously. a user had reached out to Android Police with a set of screenshots showing their OnePlus 2 running OxygenOS 3.0 based on Android Marshmallow, suggesting that a soak test of the update was underway. The images show not only the new OS version number but also some changes that OnePlus has made to its own operating system. These changes include new wallpaper, an alert slider and more customization options for the home screen.
OxygenOS 2.2.0
OnePlus announced the OxygenOS 2.2.0 rollout on December 21. It's an incremental deployment, so it may take some time to arrive on your device, but rest assured it's on its way.
The update brings security patches, as well as a number of fixes, including for dual SIM preference selection issues and Google Camera bugs. It also adds a quick setting for adjustable screen temperature, holiday wallpapers and the ability to hide the search bar option in launcher settings.
For more information, visit the OnePlus forums.
OxygenOS 2.1.0
The OxygenOS 2.1.0 update was announced via the OnePlus forums, with the following improvements:
- Manual camera mode
- Raw support for third party camera apps
- Color balance slider in display settings for adjusting the color tone of the screen, a feature recently seen on the Huawei Mate S)
- Added Exchange support
- Fixes for problems with popular third party apps
- Telephone service improvements to reduce "lag" when you turn airplane mode on or off
- Other bug fixes and improvements
While these updates are welcome, it's unclear whether they cover some of the issues we were expecting. Several problems have been reported as a result of installing the previous update, OxygenOS 2.0.2, including battery drain, fingerprint scanner issues, poor quality images from the front-facing camera, and broken third-party camera apps.
While the latter has been fixed, and manual mode could improve the front-facing camera quality, we'll have to wait to see whether the other problems have been fully addressed. You can download the OxygenOS 2.1.0 zip file here to flash the update yourself, should you wish to do so.
Have you had any problems with the OnePlus 2? What additions do you want to see in OxygenOS 2.1? Let us know in the comments.
Got it since available. Now the fingerprint sensor is not detectable anymore and an embedded apk (MBN Test (ModemTestMode.apk)) used my internet connection the last two month by 1.2 GB and ate up my battery by 20% the last 8 hours. Something seems to be wrong. Any other users with same or nearby behavior?
No music and video is getting played on my one plus 2 since this update..
Even if it plays somehow there is no volume
When someone calls me and I don't use the phone, every time I want to accept the call it disconnect and I need to call back. I didn;t update the phone since I got it last year because the update always failed, now that I updated it I have some new issues...
After update, my led notifications are not working. The LED glows only while charging and on full charge. I tried changing all the settings, but with no help. Anyone has a solution for this? Or anyone facing the same issue?
its not much of an update you can call basically all are old one only just minor adjustments and bug fixes.
each time my One plus 2 was shut down, i need to HARD RESET the phone to operate again. WHEN RESTARTING, the one plus LOGO COMES andLOADING MENU appears ( two rotating balls) and it might CONTINUE TO HOURS, sometimes it shows OPTIMIZING and STARTING APPS 1 OUT OF 5 or so. SO FAR I'VE DONE 4 HARD RESETS in the past week.. need an immediate remedy ASAP. also battery drains like hell.. PLEASE FIX THIS GENIUS.... ASAPPPPP
I am facing the same issue.. got any help?
I updated my one plus two to 3.0.2 and from then my Ringer and Vibration stopped working. and one plus 2 doesn't have gallery i have installed third party gallery app. that third party apps also not working if i open the galley app phone will get automatically get restart. plz come out with an solution.
After update I cant set different ringtones for both sim. Can anyone help me out? Due to which I cant differentiate via call ringtone, that the call is coming on which sim. Please help
I updated my one plus two to 3.0.2 and from then my Ringer and Vibration stopped working. Message alerts / notifications are working but Ringer and Vibration has stopped working. I have checked with all the options but its not working. Can any one please help or guide on how to get this working.. I am missing all my Calls. Plz Plz help..
Solution: Set your phone to priority notification and turn off. Then turn on and set to general mode it becomes normal.
Few days ago I upgraded to 3.0.2, everything is good, but ring tone and vibration stopped when some calls me. Need help. I tried working on sounds and notifications too but does not work.
Solution: Set your phone to priority notification and turn off. Then turn on and set to general mode it becomes normal.
I have the same problem ((Missing all my calls
My ringer is not working after the update.. I can't hear the ring of incoming call... Damn I'm missing all my incoming call.. I'm not sure how to rectify it.. I've checked with all the settings.. anybody having this problem?.. Any solution? Or I've to take my phone to service center??
I have lost Call alert...It doesn't vibrate or ring anymore. I have checked all settings...but no use. Need Help urgently!!
Hi,
i have updated my OP2 to oxygen os 3.0.2 after updating my hotspot is not working could anyone suggest me to overcome this problem
After getting 3.0.2 update in my One Plus 2 I am suffering from lots of problems. first of all ringtone and vibration mode is not working while ringing. cannot set up priority caller. There are lots of bugs I am facing for this update for last 2 days. Please help me what should I do.
I am so disappointed. Bought Oneplus 2 two months back. Every other day I had to reboot to remove cumulative bugs which was slowing down the phone. And now this crapy update. Since it happen, no matter what I do - phone does not ring loudly.
Because I am formally contracted in my work to be "on call duty", this is a major problem for me and my employer. I didn't find any hints on google how to fix this also. And no option on the phone to roll back the update.
I am giving it one more week, then I am switching to iphone.... hoping I get rid of the stupid avoidables.
Battery drain ⛔