OnePlus 3(T) Nougat patch fixes Play Store problem and more

The OnePlus 3 is the $399 self-proclaimed flagship killer that actually lives up to the name. The latest software update for the now Nougat-based OxygenOS version includes some fixes for a problem with the Google Play Store. Find out the latest OnePlus 3 Android update news right here.

OnePlus 3 update: OxygenOS 4.0.1

The latest update to the Nougat-based OxygenOS 4.0 is here to sort out some bugs. OxygenOS 4.0.1 has begun rolling out OTA for both the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T. If you don't want to wait for the update to reach your device over the coming weeks, you can download it here for the OnePlus 3T. The update will allow for workarounds for a known issue with the Google Play Store not downloading apps. OnePlus says to try the following workarounds: follow Google's troubleshooting steps, try Battery Saving mode, reset Play Store app preferences, and uninstall Truecaller, AVG Antivirus and PayTm if you have them.

The update also should fix mobile data issues caused by APN settings for certain carriers (which you can check manually), proximity sensor bugs during calls and WiFi connectivity fluctuations. However, a fix for the performance issues with the camera app is yet to come.

Here is the official changelog of the update from the OnePlus forum:

Upgraded to Android 7.0 Nougat

New Notifications Design

New Settings Menu Design

Multi-Window View

Notification Direct Reply

Custom DPI Support

Added Status Bar Icon Options

Improved Shelf Customization

Updated APN Settings for select Carriers

Fixed Proximity Sensor bug during calls

Increased System Stability

***Known Issues and Fixes

Apps might not download from Play Store.

If you are trying to download via Data Roaming, it will not work. This is a known Google issue.

Please follow Google’s troubleshooting steps and see if the problem is resolved.

Try turning on Battery Saving Mode and reset Play Store app preferences.

If you have these 3 apps installed: Truecaller, AVG Antivirus and PayTm, please try to force stop or uninstall them before performing download from Play Store.

If you still experience mobile data issues caused by APN, please go to APN settings page and manually choose try all the options. In the case that mobile data is still unusable, please send me a pm along with affected career and device model.

WiFi connectivity might still fluctuate, if you experience this issue, please send me a pm.

Source: OnePlus 3T forum, OnePlus 3 forum

OnePlus 3 update: OxygenOS 4.0

OxygenOS 4.0 has arrived, and it brings Nougat to the OnePlus 3 and 3T. Users can expect improvements to the design of the notifications and settings menu, new features like Multi-Window View and the ability to reply to messages directly from notifications, plus new customization options for status bar icons and the Shelf. You can read our first impressions of the update here: OnePlus 3 running Android 7.0 Nougat: here's what you can expect.

OnePlus 3 update: OxygenOS 3.2.4

The OnePlus 3 has received a troublesome new update, with OxygenOS 3.2.4 recently being pushed out to handsets. The 26 MB hotfix patch that rolled out has caused more problems than expected, with reports that it has fixed some issues while also creating new ones. Firstly, the good news. The update includes a fix for the auto-reboot issue which previously affected some devices, along with improved call quality. There are also other minor optimizations.

Now onto the bad news. Shortly after the update was released, reports of the hotfix breaking things began to appear. Some OnePlus 3 owners said that Android Pay no longer worked, and others that the phone was unable to maintain a proper LTE connection, instead dropping down to 3G or even 2G speeds. A thread has been opened in the OnePlus forum to deal with these bugs, so head there if you'd like more information about what to do.

It's certain that OnePlus is working on fixes for these issues. As soon as we know more about it, we'll update this article with the details.

We've got the latest OnePlus 3 update news. / © AndroidPIT

OnePlus 3 update: OxygenOS 3.2.2

OnePlus seems to be paying special attention to its new flagship, with a second update to the firmware being released within a month of the first. This new update is slimmer than the last and offers a few improvements and bug fixes.

As detailed on the OnePlus forums, the update improves notification management in Doze, addresses an issue with the alert slider, and disables the fingerprint scanner when the device is in your pocket, along with a few other things.

As always, the roll out is incremental, so don't worry if you haven't received the new version yet: it is on its way.

OnePlus 3 update: OxygenOS 3.2.1

Less than a month after launching, OnePlus released the first update to the OnePlus 3 firmware. The phone left the factory with the company's own OxygenOS 3.1.1 on board, but the software was updated to version 3.2.1 through a download weighing 396 MB.

The latest version of the OS fixes an issue related to rather aggressive RAM management. Although the OnePlus 3 packs 6 GB of RAM into its slender frame, the device only actually makes use of 4 GB. Whether the update addresses this is yet to be seen, but, at the very least, it should manage the 4 GB it uses with a more delicate touch once updated.

The updating coming in OTA to a user on the OnePlus forums. / © werksmannschaft

Elsewhere, there's a new sRGB mode, which should improve the display quality, but it has to be enabled through the Developer options.

The update is also said to contain improvements to the device's GPS performance, updated custom icon packs, and fixes for issues with notifications.

Have you received the OxygenOS update on your OnePlus 3? let us know in the comments.