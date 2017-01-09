OnePlus 3(T) Nougat patch fixes Play Store problem and more
The OnePlus 3 is the $399 self-proclaimed flagship killer that actually lives up to the name. The latest software update for the now Nougat-based OxygenOS version includes some fixes for a problem with the Google Play Store. Find out the latest OnePlus 3 Android update news right here.
OnePlus 3 update: OxygenOS 4.0.1
The latest update to the Nougat-based OxygenOS 4.0 is here to sort out some bugs. OxygenOS 4.0.1 has begun rolling out OTA for both the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T. If you don't want to wait for the update to reach your device over the coming weeks, you can download it here for the OnePlus 3T. The update will allow for workarounds for a known issue with the Google Play Store not downloading apps. OnePlus says to try the following workarounds: follow Google's troubleshooting steps, try Battery Saving mode, reset Play Store app preferences, and uninstall Truecaller, AVG Antivirus and PayTm if you have them.
The update also should fix mobile data issues caused by APN settings for certain carriers (which you can check manually), proximity sensor bugs during calls and WiFi connectivity fluctuations. However, a fix for the performance issues with the camera app is yet to come.
Here is the official changelog of the update from the OnePlus forum:
Upgraded to Android 7.0 Nougat
- New Notifications Design
- New Settings Menu Design
- Multi-Window View
- Notification Direct Reply
- Custom DPI Support
- Added Status Bar Icon Options
- Improved Shelf Customization
- Updated APN Settings for select Carriers
- Fixed Proximity Sensor bug during calls
- Increased System Stability
***Known Issues and Fixes
- Apps might not download from Play Store.
- If you are trying to download via Data Roaming, it will not work. This is a known Google issue.
- Please follow Google’s troubleshooting steps and see if the problem is resolved.
- Try turning on Battery Saving Mode and reset Play Store app preferences.
- If you have these 3 apps installed: Truecaller, AVG Antivirus and PayTm, please try to force stop or uninstall them before performing download from Play Store.
- If you still experience mobile data issues caused by APN, please go to APN settings page and manually choose try all the options. In the case that mobile data is still unusable, please send me a pm along with affected career and device model.
- WiFi connectivity might still fluctuate, if you experience this issue, please send me a pm.
Source: OnePlus 3T forum, OnePlus 3 forum
OnePlus 3 update: OxygenOS 4.0
OxygenOS 4.0 has arrived, and it brings Nougat to the OnePlus 3 and 3T. Users can expect improvements to the design of the notifications and settings menu, new features like Multi-Window View and the ability to reply to messages directly from notifications, plus new customization options for status bar icons and the Shelf. You can read our first impressions of the update here: OnePlus 3 running Android 7.0 Nougat: here's what you can expect.
OnePlus 3 update: OxygenOS 3.2.4
The OnePlus 3 has received a troublesome new update, with OxygenOS 3.2.4 recently being pushed out to handsets. The 26 MB hotfix patch that rolled out has caused more problems than expected, with reports that it has fixed some issues while also creating new ones. Firstly, the good news. The update includes a fix for the auto-reboot issue which previously affected some devices, along with improved call quality. There are also other minor optimizations.
Now onto the bad news. Shortly after the update was released, reports of the hotfix breaking things began to appear. Some OnePlus 3 owners said that Android Pay no longer worked, and others that the phone was unable to maintain a proper LTE connection, instead dropping down to 3G or even 2G speeds. A thread has been opened in the OnePlus forum to deal with these bugs, so head there if you'd like more information about what to do.
It's certain that OnePlus is working on fixes for these issues. As soon as we know more about it, we'll update this article with the details.
OnePlus 3 update: OxygenOS 3.2.2
OnePlus seems to be paying special attention to its new flagship, with a second update to the firmware being released within a month of the first. This new update is slimmer than the last and offers a few improvements and bug fixes.
As detailed on the OnePlus forums, the update improves notification management in Doze, addresses an issue with the alert slider, and disables the fingerprint scanner when the device is in your pocket, along with a few other things.
As always, the roll out is incremental, so don't worry if you haven't received the new version yet: it is on its way.
OnePlus 3 update: OxygenOS 3.2.1
Less than a month after launching, OnePlus released the first update to the OnePlus 3 firmware. The phone left the factory with the company's own OxygenOS 3.1.1 on board, but the software was updated to version 3.2.1 through a download weighing 396 MB.
The latest version of the OS fixes an issue related to rather aggressive RAM management. Although the OnePlus 3 packs 6 GB of RAM into its slender frame, the device only actually makes use of 4 GB. Whether the update addresses this is yet to be seen, but, at the very least, it should manage the 4 GB it uses with a more delicate touch once updated.
Elsewhere, there's a new sRGB mode, which should improve the display quality, but it has to be enabled through the Developer options.
The update is also said to contain improvements to the device's GPS performance, updated custom icon packs, and fixes for issues with notifications.
Have you received the OxygenOS update on your OnePlus 3? let us know in the comments.
8 comments
Well I guess they are still trying to learn and figure it out. Its still a young company and they have already achieved a lot. Of course its not great to see them failing on the software side of things but I guess they simply need more time to refine everything. They have already done a great job with the hardware, so lets give them a chance to perfect the software.
Are you kidding ? The Flagship killer, great quality bla bla bla ? What a joke ! Stop selling this crap. I was thinking to get me one as a secondary phone to play arround with. Thank god I waited. I just ordered a Blackberry Dteck ( quard root problem allready fixed ). It will nicely go with my problem free s7 edge.
All the raving about what a quality phone this is and it's been flaw after flaw after engineering pooch and more. OnePlus is not really competent at this. They've shown it time and again. See also Saygus.
Yea I sadly have to agree. The phone itself is great, but they keep screwing up the software. I really dont get it actually, its there 4th phone (more or less) and they had so much time to learn. Its just so disappointing..
The OP3 sounds like it will definitely give Google's Nexus lines of phones a run for their money. This device is way better for the same price.
Are you serious? I def. have to disagree. Nexus phones have been quite cheap in the past, that kind of changed lately but I'm really curious to see what they have to offer this year. And honestly just in terms of software OP is nowhere close to stock Android...
Well common, Nexus phones have kind of dissapointed last year. Yea the Nexus 6P was/is a great phone, sure, but at 6 freakin inches? Thats a no go for me. And the offering for everyone who doesnt want to use a tablet all the time was quite a joke. Nothing really special and not really a phone thats worth the Nexus branding...
It's completely wrong to say that the device uses only 4GB out of its 6GB, this isn't totally true because the only thing limited here is the amount of apps in background, regardless of how much RAM they'd consume. What this means is that one can actually fill the 6GB (using a heavy game in background, for instance), knowing that the only limitation is up to 20 apps in background.
Reading out what OnePlus has proclaimed, more than 20 apps would drain a considerable amount of energy. Nevertheless there wasn't and there isn't anything wrong with its RAM management.
What I do agree is that we should be able to define how many apps we want stuck in RAM.