Lava Red OnePlus 5T released in US just in time for Valentine's
Valentine's Day is fast approaching, and if you're struggling for ideas, OnePlus released the OnePlus 5T in Lava Red just in time. So if your partner is a smartphone fan, this might just be the perfect gift.
Lava Red OnePlus 5T
Available through the OnePlus 5T website from 10am today, the Lava Red version will set you back $559, and given that they are offering priority shipping if you order before February 8, you can expect your device to arrive in 2-3 days. Which is great news if you're buying last minute.
It's important to note that the only difference here is the pinkish-red color with its matching fingerprint sensor; all of the specifications remain the same.
In our review of the OnePlus 5T, we were pretty impressed with it. Although there are several manufacturers jumping on the bandwagon with limited edition red phones, the 5T is an attractive option. There red version will be available with 128 GB of storage and 8 GB of RAM.
OnePlus 5T technical specifications
|Dimensions:
|156.1 x 75 x 7.3 mm
|Weight:
|162 g
|Battery size:
|3300 mAh
|Screen size:
|6.01 in
|Display technology:
|AMOLED
|Screen:
|2160 x 1080 pixels (402 ppi)
|Front camera:
|20 megapixels
|Rear camera:
|16 megapixels
|Flashlight:
|Dual-LED
|Android version:
|7.1.1 - Nougat
|User interface:
|Oxygen OS
|RAM:
|6 GB
8 GB
|Internal storage:
|64 GB
128 GB
|Removable storage:
|Not available
|Chipset:
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
|Number of cores:
|8
|Max. clock speed:
|2.45 GHz
|Connectivity:
|HSPA, LTE, NFC, Dual-SIM , Bluetooth 5.0
Looking for a cheaper alternative?
Also released in the US is the mid-range Honor 7X, which is perfect if you're on a budget. At a price of $200, it's a great value option and again, it has the same specs as the other colors. Check out our full review of the Honor 7X.
Honor 7X technical specifications
|Dimensions:
|156.5 x 75.3 x 7.6 mm
|Weight:
|165 g
|Battery size:
|3340 mAh
|Screen size:
|5.93 in
|Display technology:
|LCD
|Screen:
|2160 x 1080 pixels (407 ppi)
|Front camera:
|8 megapixels
|Rear camera:
|16 megapixels
|Flashlight:
|LED
|Android version:
|7.0 - Nougat
|User interface:
|Huawei EMUI
|RAM:
|4 GB
|Internal storage:
|64 GB
|Removable storage:
|microSD
|Chipset:
|HiSilicon Kirin 659
|Number of cores:
|8
|Max. clock speed:
|2.36 GHz
|Connectivity:
|HSPA, LTE, NFC, Dual-SIM , Bluetooth 4.1
What do you think of this Valentine's Day gift? Will you be buying the red OnePlus 5T? Tell us in the comments!
