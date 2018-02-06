Lava Red OnePlus 5T released in US just in time for Valentine's

Valentine's Day is fast approaching, and if you're struggling for ideas, OnePlus released the OnePlus 5T in Lava Red just in time. So if your partner is a smartphone fan, this might just be the perfect gift.

Lava Red OnePlus 5T

Available through the OnePlus 5T website from 10am today, the Lava Red version will set you back $559, and given that they are offering priority shipping if you order before February 8, you can expect your device to arrive in 2-3 days. Which is great news if you're buying last minute.

You can now get your hands on the Lava Red 5T in the US / © OnePlus

It's important to note that the only difference here is the pinkish-red color with its matching fingerprint sensor; all of the specifications remain the same.

In our review of the OnePlus 5T, we were pretty impressed with it. Although there are several manufacturers jumping on the bandwagon with limited edition red phones, the 5T is an attractive option. There red version will be available with 128 GB of storage and 8 GB of RAM.