OnePlus 6T: the date is set for Oct 17

OnePlus' release strategy is now well-known, and so of course it comes as no surprise that six months after the launch of OnePlus 6, we expect to see the OnePlus 6T. When? According to the latest rumors, the new Chinese flagship will be presented on October 17!

The OnePlus 6T is ready for its debut, or so it seems according to what leaked on Weibo. The alleged invitation to the launch event of the new flagship appeared on the Chinese social platform indicating Wednesday, October 17 as the day of the event.

The event would refer to the Indian market and confirms the rumors leaked previously. Obviously this is not the official invitation distributed by the brand but October 17 seems to us a possible date for the international launch.

Will October 17 also mark the release for the international market? / © Weibo

What would you like to see from the OnePlus 6T? Let us know in the comments!

We know the OnePlus 6T is certified

Little is known about the 6T so far and, unfortunately, the certification does not provide us with any more details. But at least we now know that the 6T is real, and it is coming. Below, you can see the EEC certification that has now leaked. The OnePlus 6T will carry the model number A6013.

The Russian certification confirms the 6T and model number A6013. / © PHONECORRIDOR

When the OnePlus 5 launched in June 2017, the 5T followed just five months later in November. If we use this release schedule as a reference and, given the OnePlus 6 launched at the end of May, we could be seeing the 6T as early as late October, as leaked when we found out the OnePlus 6T will launch on T-Mobile. The launch on T-Mobile will be the company's first US carrier deal. It is expected to cost around $550.

Snapdragon 845 with 8 GB of RAM

Whilst we still have no concrete information about the 6T, but the delivery box leak points towards 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of memory. The OnePlus 6 packs a Snapdragon 845, and we expect no change on the 6T. A 256GB version, as was available on the OnePlus 6, is also expected.

Another notch is to be expected. / © PHONECORRIDOR

Will the OnePlus 6T integrate a display like the one from OPPO Find X? Perhaps, although it would be a surprise move, the notch could shrink, following the example of OPPO R17. We are expecting it to be a 6.4-inch OLED (FullHD+), whatever the case.

Dual camera and a bigger battery?

The OnePlus 6 featured a dual camera taken from the Oppo R15 series, and was made up of a 16MP sensor and a secondary 20MP sensor, both from Sony. For the OnePlus 6T, another dual-camera setup should be on the cards along with a 3D depth sensor. A larger battery would also be welcome news to One Plus fans. The OnePlus 6 featured a 3,300mAh that was not exactly a world-beater, but did feature fast-charging. The OnePlus 6T could come with a 3,700mAh battery, or larger.

Unlock The Speed

We can now assume that the marketing slogan for the OnePlus 6T will be "unlock the speed". Thanks to a leak of the delivery box the phone will ship in, we have a better idea of what the fingerprint sensor might be on the 6T. The follow up to the OnePlus 6 should feature a fingerprint sensor under the display, according to the images. We assume it will use the same optical method that is in the Vivo Nex, which isn't as fast as the capacitive method - kind of ironic if that slogan is to be believed!

OnePlus 6T come with fingerprint sensor under the display. / © Sina Weibo via Slashleaks

Are you excited for the OnePlus 6T? Tell us why in the comments below.