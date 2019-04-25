OnePlus 7 Pro could signal the end of the budget-friendly strategy

After it became official that the OnePlus 7 will be launched next May 14, now we get information about the price of its Pro variant, which will come in three different storage versions. And it's not exactly cheap... Is there a change in pricing policy at OnePlus coming?

As we reported a few days ago, OnePus 7 will not arrive alone. For the first time, it comes with a Pro version as well as, possibly, a model with 5G.

One of the leaks numbers of OnePlus 7 / © Waqar Khan

A significant increase in prices

OnePlus has been characterized by manufacturing high-end devices with premium features, but at a moderate price. The OnePlus 6T, which arrived last autumn, started from $549.

Now, thanks to our colleagues at Android Central and the well-known leaker Ishan Agarwal, the prices of the OnePlus 7 Pro have been unveiled. The model with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal memory will cost 749-759 euros in Europe while the one with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage will rise to 819-829 euros. The cost of the lower model is unknown, with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal memory. Historically, the OnePlus US prices have been roughly the same number of dollars as they do in euros (which makes them cheaper in reality), so we expect to see the OnePlus 7 Pro cost around $750.

In short, prices that move OnePlus away from budget-friendly brands like Xiaomi and Honor and bring her closer to Samsung or Huawei, with the most expensive high end of the market. Anyway, we hope that OnePlus 7 in its standard version does not pass the 600 dollar barrier.

Let's hope that OnePlus 6T is not the company's latest "economic" model / © AndroidPIT

And what will this Pro version include to make it so expensive? You are expected to have a curved 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with a quad HD+ resolution of 1440 x 3120 pixels and a refresh rate of 90 Hz. All this, with a triple camera and a 4,000 mAh battery with 30W Warp Charge. It will be available in the colours Mirror Grey, Almond and Nebula Blue.

Looking forward to seeing the new OnePlus family?