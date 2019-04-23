CEO teases 'stunning' display on the OnePlus 7 Pro

The OnePlus 7 is due this year and this time, it's not alone. The OnePlus 7 Pro will also arrive to offer a more premium experience in the OnePlus brand. But what will the Pro model offer over the already high quality we expect in the mainline version? We already have some clues.

CEO Pete Lau recently confirmed to our colleagues at The Verge that the OnePlus 7 Pro will not only have a 5G option, but also a significantly improved display. Despite all the hype around 5G, the display is what has Lau really excited.

According to the CEO, OnePlus has tripled its spending on this panel compared to previous models, and the results are expected to ''redefine fast and smooth''. Lau said that he was ''stunned.'' when he first laid eyes on the panel himself. Having said that, he remained candid on the specifics, only letting on that the OnePlus 7 Pro display will be ''super-smooth and very crisp''.

The secret behind the 'stunning' display

What does this mean in terms of specs? The rumor mill indicates that the new OnePlus high-end could boast a screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. We've already seen these kinds of ultra-fast refresh rates on gaming focused smartphones like the Razer Phone and Razer Phone 2 (120Hz) and the Asus ROG Phone (90Hz), and also on Apple's Apple iPad Pro (120Hz) .

The faster refresh rate corresponds to more frames per second on the display, which results in smoother and more fluid animations and seemingly faster response times for apps. From our experience with these devices, a fast refresh rate isn't only useful for games, but also makes scrolling through feeds, navigating menus, and so on, feel much smoother.

Excited to share the next product from OnePlus will unleash a new era of Fast and Smooth. Especially Smooth! Smooth is more challenging than Fast - a true test of hardware and software.



The new product is just beautiful - I can't wait for you to see it! 😬✨ pic.twitter.com/yPU9sEbeIv — Pete Lau (@petelau2007) April 17, 2019

Will the OnePlus 7 Pro join butter, silk and jazz in the canon of smoothness? If all the pieces fall into place, it stands a chance to bring the faster display standard outside the niche gaming phone market.

How much will it cost?

OnePlus' typical market tactic is based around the 'flagship killer' that offers the specs of a high-end from bigger OEMs at a lower price. In this case, it seems like the Chinese company is making a real bid for the big leagues, investing more in development and we can expect the OnePlus 7 Pro to have a price to match the effort. The company has spent a long time building up its fanbase and reputation, and perhaps its time has come.

What do you think about OnePlus' strategy for this year? Are you interested in a Pro model from the company?