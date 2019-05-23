OnePlus 7 Pro in teardown video: battery replacement made easy

The OnePlus 7 Pro is a very complex smartphone, but this teardown video shows that some repairs are still quite easy to do by yourself. The repair experts at iFixit have taken a close look at the interior of the OnePlus 7 Pro.

The OnePlus 7 Pro must be opened carefully because the glass on the back is sensitive and glued to the frame. Once you have removed the cover, however, there is a positive surprise: the battery of the OnePlus 7 Pro is easy to replace, it is only lightly glued and has a tab that helps it to be removed. This is by no means the case with all smartphones.

When further disassembling, the engine that moves the front camera of the OnePlus 7 Pro is particularly exciting. The component is quite large and looks long lasting on the outside. With the help of a screw, the front camera is pushed out of the housing of the smartphone. A metal spring helps the camera to retract. In iFixit's teardown video you can take a close look at the whole process and the individual components of the new smartphone that completely convinced us in our tests.