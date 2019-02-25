OnePlus unveils prototype 5G smartphone at MWC

Although OnePlus did not have a dedicated press conference at the Mobile World Congress this year, the company has made its presence at the Barcelona tech fair known. The Chinese manufacturer has unveiled its first 5G prototype smartphone.

Unlike the other 5G-ready smartphones presented at MWC, like the Mi MIX 3 5G or the LG V50 ThinQ, OnePlus' device is shrouded in mystery. It's displayed in a protective casing meant to hide its design, since the smartphone has not been officially unveiled yet. However, there's already speculation that it could be the OnePlus 7T or a 5G variant of the OnePlus 6T. What we know for certain is that it's sporting Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 855 chipset, as well as its X50 modem.

The OnePlus 5G prototype looks quite mysterious. / © OnePlus

OnePlus and Qualcomm are demonstrating the power of the of the next-gen connectivity by simulating a futuristic 5G cloud gaming environment. Visitors to the Qualcomm OnePlus MWC booth are able to experience it by playing a game that downloads only a few MB of data onto the phone, while the rest of the content is streamed.

Pete Lau, CEO and founder of OnePlus, believes that 5G could be transform the future of gaming and much more:

"5G is a game changer. It can change everything, from gaming to communications, to healthcare and beyond. In addition, several or even all of these activities can be performed simultaneously. A good example of how 5G will change the world is gaming. The dramatic improvement in speed, latency and network capacity of 5G can make the promise of cloud gaming come true. Combined with powerful OnePlus devices, users can play challenging games anywhere, provided they have a 5G connection."

In an interview with USA Today, Lau also shared that he hopes to keep the price of the upcoming 5G smartphone under $1000.

OnePlus has already revealed its plans to launch the first commercial 5G device in the UK, in partnership with network provider EE. The smartphone is expected to hit the UK market in the second half of 2019. However, we don't have information about its launch dates or availability in other regions yet.

What do you think of OnePlus' prototype? Are you excited about 5G in general? Let us know in the comments.