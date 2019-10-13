Winner and Losers of the week: OnePlus' worthy upgrade, Twitter abuses your data

OnePlus has given its standard model a decent upgrade, while Twitter uses security data for advertising. Here are our winners and losers of the week just gone.

Winner of the week: OnePlus

Having a new smartphone generation every six months is perhaps a little annoying. Nevertheless, OnePlus has made a lot of progress this time. The new OnePlus 7T has received so many improvements that it outshines the OnePlus 7T Pro. There is more memory, the 7T now also has a 90 Hz display and users of the normal model can enjoy the same camera configuration as the Pro model.

Although OnePlus has also increased prices in the meantime, the OnePlus 7T is still cheaper than many of its competitors. And you get a lot for your money. As if that wasn't enough, OnePlus has announced that it will also supply the OnePlus 5 (T) and the OnePlus 6 (T) with OxygenOS 10 based on Android 10. So OnePlus continues to think about the buyers of older smartphone generations.

The OnePlus 7T contains the camera of the Pro model / © AndroidPIT

Loser of the week: Twitter

It is well known that our data is a popular currency. It gets stupid when you divulge data because more security is promised and then you find out that the data has been used for other purposes. That's what happened on Twitter. Here, as with many other services, you can set up two-factor authentication. It makes the account more secure.

We recently found that some email addresses and phone numbers provided for account security may have been used unintentionally for advertising purposes. This is no longer happening and we wanted to give you more clarity around the situation: https://t.co/bBLQHwDHeQ — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) 8 October 2019

However, if users have added their telephone number on Twitter for this purpose, it was apparently used for advertising purposes, as were e-mail addresses. Twitter has apologized, but this must not happen. We can't say for sure how many people are affected by this incident," the company says. Twitter obviously doesn't really know what they've done with users' data. After all, the data had only been adjusted using the tailored audiences system, but the data had not been passed on. That would have been even nicer...

Who were your winners and losers of the week? Let us know!