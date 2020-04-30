OnePlus to release a cheaper version of the OnePlus 8 in July

The current generation of smartphones from OnePlus cost a small fortune; which has led to speculation concerning a Lite version of the OnePlus 8 circulating for several weeks now. A new leak has revealed that this budget-oriented model will be known as the OnePlus Z, where it would most probably see a July release date.

The OnePlus Z will be a cheaper alternative to the Chinese company's new high-end smartphones. At a glance, you can tell that it has a naming convention that was inspired by the five-year-old OnePlus X. The OnePlus X was OnePlus' foray into the extremely competitive (and still is) mid-range smartphone market in 2015. The Twitter-verse has a picture circulating, depicting the announcement of the OnePlus Z. Previously, it was speculated that a Lite version of the OP8 series was being planned. There are whispers of rendered images and alleged hands-on photos in existence, too.

OnePlus Z with a perforated screen will be presented in July https://t.co/NwjRsqoX3w pic.twitter.com/dgMiXDDKkP — newsgyre (@newsgyre1) April 29, 2020

According to Slashleaks, the latter cannot be verified due to sketchy sources. However, it must be noted that the pictures do match the case drawing of the OnePlus Z's announcement. It does seem that this mid-range handset will come with a notch and a 90 Hz display without curved edges. Underneath the hood, you will find a 5G-capable MediaTek Dimensity 1000-SoC in action - which is definitely a processor that is capable of holding its own against the other models in the higher end market. In addition, OnePlus looks set to deliver two different memory configurations for the OnePlus Z: one with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage and the other with a whopping 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. At the back of the OnePlus Z, we expect to see a triple camera setup comprising of a 48-megapixel main camera alongside 16-megapixel and 12-megapixel sensors.

It does seem that the OnePlus Z should not be described as a "low-cost version". Experts agree that the OnePlus Z will start from around €600 ($652), which is what Areamobile has speculated as well. This is not surprising considering the touted hardware specifications. Insiders claim that the OnePlus Z ought to have been released at the same time as the flagship models. For unknown reasons, OnePlus has now postponed the launch until this July. It must be noted that the company is currently realigning itself and downsizing its teams in Europe.

The cover image at the top of this article shows the OnePlus 8.