OPPO Find X Automobili Lamborghini Edition: the epitome of luxury

The most expensive version of the most innovative smartphone of 2018 has arrived in our editorial office. Could I stop myself from putting my SIM card inside and taking this new device for a spin? No way! Here’s our full review the OPPO Find X Automobili Lamborghini. Is it even worth considering as a potential next device? OPPO R15 hands-on: Just how brightly can a mid-range shine?

My surprise-filled weekend with the OPPO Find X

Rating

Good ✓ Top performance

✓ Long-life battery with VOOC recharge

✓ Fascinating design

✓ Full pack of accessories

✓ Good cameras

✓ 3D face scanner Bad ✕ No IP protection

✕ Very high price

✕ Software needs some fixing

✕ No fingerprint reader

✕ Mono audio

✕ No jack

An iconic design There’s little to say about the design of this smartphone. If you’ve already had a look at our articles about the “basic” version of the Find X, you’re sure to know everything. Two panels of curved Gorilla Glass 5 are held together by a metal structure. This time, however, the back of the smartphone doesn’t have a blue or fuchsia finish, and instead is showing off a carbon fiber-like finish. Elegant and sporty, just like a Lamborghini. / © AndroidPIT The Automobili Lamborghini logo is in the center of the frame, which isn’t printed and is instead inserted inside the glass. You’ll notice that the logo is actually 3D, even if it feels smooth on the panel’s glass. The construction is of excellent quality and there’s nothing to complain about because of OPPO’s beautiful and iconic design. You can use the rubberized plastic cover included in the package to protect the delicate and slippery device. I usually tend to avoid cases and protective covers, but in this case I have to admit that OPPO’s case is quite sleek and greatly improves your grip on the device. The Automobili Lamborghini brand is clearly visible everywhere: on the box, the smartphone and the accessories. / © AndroidPIT

The Panoramic Arc Display always works In terms of the display, there have been no changes compared to the basic model . You’ll find a fascinating 6.4” OLED screen with virtually no edges and no notch. The resolution in Full-HD+ (1080x2340) is sufficient to ensure sharp images and the quality of the panel has proven excellent on several occasions. OPPO Find X display: OLED with surprises behind every corner Hard to separate yourself from this display and design once you've tried it. / © AndroidPIT

A little carelessness makes the software less smooth The software is the only real weak point of the Find X Automobili Lamborghini . Unfortunately, the smartphone suffers from the same problems as the basic version and introduces a few more. Android 8.1 is present with the security patches from September and the ColorOS 5.1 skin. ColorOS: top tricks for fans of OPPO smartphones The way that the device handles notifications is too confusing. / © AndroidPIT Although our model is the one indicated for the international market, there are some details that you should know if you’re going to make this kind of investment: ColorOS looks a lot like iOS but you can easily change the launcher. The management of notifications is terrible because of the confusing settings and because of how difficult it is to delete them. OPPO will only allow you to automatically start 5 apps, and this will prevent all other apps from starting automatically. Apps remain open and synchronize in the background, but be careful not to close them or they’ll become frozen. In this version of Find X Automobili Lamborghini, there is no navigation through gestures, the voice has been removed in the settings and you can only use the classic navbar. It isn’t possible to reduce the size of the elements on the screen, only the text. There’s still no indication about the arrival of Android 9.0 Pie. It would be really great if there was an Android One version of the Find X, since Android stock would fix most of the problems I encountered with the OPPO software. OPPO’s software is too inspired by Apple and is moving away from Google. / © AndroidPIT

The perfect companion for the twenty-first century Under the body is a very powerful chip . The Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 is still the most powerful SoC available for Android smartphones and has everything it needs to carry out any task effortlessly. 8GB of RAM is more than you need. We’ve said that many times before, but it’s always nice to find inflated specifications when you pay such a high price. From the little software problems described above, we know that the smartphone will never use all the system memory anyway. OPPO Find X: Nothing to envy for its opponents As for the internal memory, you’ll find 512GB, which isn’t expandable but should be enough for anyone. It’s very good that the smartphone remains cool even after long gaming sessions. There’s a DualSIM slot and the NFC chip is missing: you can forget about using your smartphone to use Google Pay. No notches in sight. / © AndroidPIT

Don't expect Hi-Res DACs The Find X’s audio system isn’t the best available , but it’s certainly sufficient. You won’t find a high quality DAC or a stereo speaker system, but the results are still good. The smartphone has a single speaker located at the bottom near the USB port that will easily be covered by your hand. The quality and volume are still great. To jack or not to jack: all about smartphone audio The 3.5 mm jack is missing, but there is a practical replacement adapter in the package. OPPO tries to convince you to use Bluetooth audio by including the O-Free in the package, although these headphones aren’t as premium as the smartphone. The audio codecs Bluetooth AptX, AptX HD and the always excellent LDAC are all present thanks to Google’s inclusion of the codes in main Android code.

A photographic sector oriented to privacy and style The Find X’s photo compartment is what makes it really unique . When it’s in standby, the smartphone doesn’t reveal any cameras on either the front or back. The smartphone only reveals its photo compartment when the camera app is opened. Oh, hello! / © AndroidPIT A double camera on the back enhanced by the AI will take care of your photos and in the front there’s an array of sensors for 3D face recognition. The results are good if not excellent. The photos are comparable to and might even exceed the results from the OnePlus 6. For more details about the quality of the camera, I’ll refer you to our dedicated test: OPPO Find X: good camera with handling issues The rear cameras are completely concealed when it’s not in use. / © AndroidPIT

OPPO Find X Automobili Lamborghini Edition battery One of the real strengths of the phone is the battery life and charging speed . Thanks to the adapted cable included in the package you can reach 50W of power absorbed by the two 1700 mAh cells. This allows the 3400 mAh battery to recharge in about 30 minutes from 0 to 100%, which is a stunning result that makes the competition eat the dust. All this without heating up neither the smartphone or the charger. Isn’t that magical? 41% battery recharge in 10 minutes? Welcome to the future! Charging is done via the Type-C USB port. / © AndroidPIT In terms of battery life, I can only share estimated values with you. ColorOS doesn’t have statistics on the use of the screen, but with some third-party apps I obtained values that are close to 10 hours of use. It was impossible for me to completely our classic benchmark tests, but we’ve already performed tests on the classic version of the device (note that the basic version has a larger battery and is slower to recharge). You should also take into account the limitations of the software that contribute to this result. The Super VOOC should be taken as a starting point by all manufacturers. OPPO Find X Automobili Lamborghini in comparison with Xiaomi Mi 8, which uses Qualcomm fast charging. / © AndroidPIT

OPPO Find X Automobili Lamborghini Edition technical specifications Dimensions: 156.7 x 74.2 x 9.6 mm Weight: 186 g Battery size: 3730 mAh Screen size: 6.42 in Display technology: AMOLED Screen: 2340 x 1080 pixels (401 ppi) Front camera: 25 megapixels Rear camera: 16 megapixels Flashlight: LED Android version: 8.1 - Oreo User interface: ColorOS RAM: 8 GB Internal storage: 512 GB Removable storage: Not available Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Number of cores: 8 Max. clock speed: 2.8 GHz Connectivity: HSPA, LTE, NFC, Dual-SIM , Bluetooth 5.0