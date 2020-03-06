Oppo enters the smartphone elite with new Find X2

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer Oppo dares to break the four-figure barrier again, which has only been broken by the top names on the market so far. A self-confident sign or too ambitious a goal? Let us introduce you to the new Oppo Find X2 (Pro).

The Oppo Find X launched almost two years ago at the then truly utopian price of €999. At that time you already expressed to us that this was too high a price for a largely unknown brand. But Oppo's has come a long way since then. The Oppo Find X2 also starts at €999. The pro model even costs €1,200.

In fact, Oppo is very confident with its new smartphones. The press release for the new device covers about seven pages with small type and a total of 16,439 characters - for comparison: our camera review of the iPhone 11 Pro Max is about 17,000 characters long. We have rummaged through the information and summarized the most important facts for you.

Oppo Find X: with a 120Hz Ultra-Vision display

The Find X2 and the Pro version both have a 120 Hz Ultra-Vision display. The 6.7-inch OLED panel offers a screen-to-body ratio of 93.1 percent. On the press photos, you can recognize it well by the super slim display bezels. The resolution reads impressively on paper: 3,168 x 1,440 pixels correspond to pin-sharp QHD+. The Oppo Find X2 will probably offer a very high maximum brightness thanks to 800 Nits or 1,200 Nits thanks to HDR Peak Brightness. It also has a proper, certified blue light filter.

The new Oppo Find X2 Pro. / © Oppo

In the upper left, a selfie camera breaks the display in a hole-punched design. Oppo says goodbye to the mechanical pop-up cameras. The Oppo Find X hid the main camera in a pop-up mechanism. Instead, the new triple camera with a 48-megapixel sensor from Sony is located on the back of the device. Oppo calls the Find X2 camera system its 'Versatile Triple Camera System'. The Pro model is has what they are calling the 'Ultra Vision Camera System'. The difference between the camera systems can be found in the individual sensors. The basic version gets the following setup:

48-megapixel wide-angle sensor (Sony IMX586) with 1/2" sensor size, f/1.7, OIS

12-megapixel 120-degree ultra-wide-angle sensor (Sony IMX708) with 1/2.4" sensor size, f/2.2

13-megapixel telephoto with f/2.4, 5x hybrid zoom and up to 20x digital zoom

The Oppo Find X2 Pro from the manufacturer goes one better:

48-megapixel wide-angle sensor (Sony IMX689) with 1/1.4" sensor size, f/1.7, OIS

48-megapixel 120-degree ultra-wide-angle sensor (Sony IMX586) with 1/2" sensor size, f/2.2

13-megapixel periscope telephoto with f/3.0, OIS, 10x hybrid zoom and up to 60x digital zoom

The camera setup sounds impressive and definitely needs testing. Frontally, both model versions offer a 32-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.4 aperture. On the software side, features such as night mode, ultra-macro mode or video recording in 4K quality await users of Oppo Find X2 (Pro).

OPPO Find X2 vs. OPPO Find X2 Pro technical specifications OPPO Find X2 OPPO Find X2 Pro Dimensions: 164.9 x 74.5 x 8 mm 165.2 x 74.4 x 8.8 mm (Ceramic)

165.2 x 74.4 x 9.5 mm (Vegan Leather) Weight: 196 g (Cermaic)

187 g (Glass) 207 g (Ceramic)

200 g (Vegan Leather) Battery size: 4200 mAh 4260 mAh Screen size: 6.7 in 6.7 in Screen: 3168 x 1440 pixels (519 ppi) 3168 x 1440 pixels (519 ppi) Front camera: 32 megapixels 32 megapixels Rear camera: 48 megapixels 48 megapixels Android version: 10 - Q 10 - Q User interface: ColorOS ColorOS RAM: 12 GB 12 GB Internal storage: 256 GB 512 GB Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Number of cores: 8 8 Max. clock speed: 2.84 GHz 2.84 GHz Connectivity: HSPA, LTE, NFC, Bluetooth 5.0 HSPA, LTE, NFC, Bluetooth 5.0

Processor, battery, and memory

The powerful Snapdragon 865 with a clock speed of up to 2.84 GHz works hand in hand with the Adreno 650 graphics unit, and both smartphones come with a generous 12GB of RAM. The basic version of the Oppo Find X2 comes with 256GB of internal storage, while the Pro version comes with 512GB. You can't expand the integrated memory with a microSD card, which is a pity in this price segment, but has become commonplace. The Oppo Find X2 is also not dual-SIM capable. The Qualcomm chip supports 5G, by the way.

Oppo states the batteries in the Find X2 with a capacity of 4,200 mAh; in the Pro model, it is only marginally more with 4,260 mAh. Both mobile phones can be quickly charged with SuperVOOC 2.0 Flash Charge up to 65 watts. Users of the smartphone are looking in vain for a fingerprint sensor - it is invisibly located under the display glass.

The Oppo Find X2 Pro in black and orange. / © Oppo

Software and other features

Oppo uses ColorOS 7.1, based on Android 10, as factory default. ColorOS is characterized above all by a variety of energy-saving and personalization modes. The best features and functions in ColorOS are clearly summarized for you. The Oppo Find X2 is water and dust protected to IP54. The Pro-Version is IP68 protected against other liquids and deeper dives.

Oppo Find X2 (Pro): price and availability

The Oppo Find X2 comes in the colors Black Ceramic and Ocean Glass. In addition to the black version, the Pro model is also available in bright orange with imitation leather cover. The Oppo Find X Pro will be available for €1,199 euros, while the Find X2 will cost €999. Both models will be available in stores from May.