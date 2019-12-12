The OPPO Find X2 could be the first smartphone with a Snapdragon 865

Oppo continues on its own expansion path. At the Oppo event "Inno Day" the company chatted a little bit and showed what is on the agenda for 2020. The highlight? A new smartphone, the Find X2, which is to appear with high-end technology early next year.

Jump to section:

Finally, one would think - the first rumors about the successor to the Oppo Find X have been circulating since the beginning of the year that has nearly ended. At that time, it was even speculated that the Find X2 could still appear at MWC 2019. Now it should be a year later. Of course, with updated technology. And there are now the first clues.

The Oppo Find X2 should be one of the very first smartphones with the recently launched Qualcomm Snapdragon 865. The top processor promises numerous superlatives, although it will be curious to see how Oppo brings the possibilities to bear, as 5G compatibility is to be considered here.

The camera of the Oppo Find X2 should also be a highlight. New camera technology from Sony should help with this. The focus here is a new image sensor technology that Sony calls 2x2 on-chip. The advantages are faster and more precise focus with a high resolution and high dynamic range. It sounds great and plausible coming from Sony. Let's see how well Oppo actually does with the hardware. Especially in low-light shots, the alleged Find X2 could set new standards.

The new Sony sensor promises even more accurate autofocus. / © Sony

There are also designs for the front. It is possible that Oppo actually hides the front camera behind the display panel. The lens would become invisible in everyday life and only be visible when the front camera is activated.

The display above is also intended to be a selling point and highlight. It was a stated goal to deliver the best possible experience on the display. That sounds a lot like an AMOLED and 90 Hertz.

Last June, the OPPO Find X and its Lamborghini variant enchanted smartphone fans with an innovative motorized camera system never before seen on a smartphone, a curved, almost borderless Panoramic Arc display and a 50W fast-charging system that is still unparalleled today (with the exception of Huawei's 55W charging system, which is only available on the Mate X flexible smartphone and is not yet available for purchase).

It seems that the successor to the Chinese flagship is on its way and one of the first tracks has been found on AnTuTu Benchmark. According to the data collected by the testing program, OPPO Find X2 (also known as Find Z in previous leaks) has all the cards on the table to be one of the most interesting smartphones of 2019.

A really high score, but in line with the flagships coming in 2019. / © AnTuTu

Reading the source, you can see that the code name for the device is OP46C3 and has been disguised as OPPO R11s. However, the visible model number is not part of the wide range of OPPO smartphones available on the market. An interesting score of 365246 points in line with the leaked features of the new flagship.

According to previous statements of the VP of OPPO Shen Yiren, to complete the complete package we should find a 4065mAh battery (probably equipped with fast charging Super VOOC) and a camera equipped with the 10x zoom technology.

OPPO Find X2: technical specifications Technical specifications Display 2340x1080 / 19:5:9 Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 RAM 8GB Storage 256GB Cameras Rear: 12MP wide-angle, 10x telephoto zoom lens

Front: 16MP Battery 4065mAh, Super VOOC

Are you curious to see the new top of the range coming from OPPO?